Prep Roundup: Demons cruise past Warriors | PostIndependent.com

Behind a five-goal performance from Miguel “Papas” Peralta, the Glenwood Springs Demons’ boys soccer team rolled Tuesday to a 6-1 win over the visiting Grand Junction Central Warriors at Stubler Memorial Field.

Peralta scored five of the six goals for the Demons, while Clayton Horning netted the other goal in the blowout win. Assisting on one of Peralta’s goals was Jason Vasquez, who just so happened to be making his first varsity start for Glenwood. Vasquez’s brother Jonathan added one assist as well.

As for Peralta, it was only a matter of time before the senior forward busted out with a big night, according to Glenwood Head Coach Wayne Smith.

“We were waiting for him to have a big night for us,” Smith said. “After he scored his first goal of the night I turned to my assistant coaches and said he was in for a big night, and he delivered.

“He was really active and had a lot of good movement away from the ball, giving himself a chance to score some goals.”

With the win, Glenwood moves to 2-2 on the season. The Demons will face off with Eagle Valley Thursday at 6 p.m. at Stubler Memorial Field.

RAMS TOP LONGHORNS IN FIVE SET

In a thrilling back-and-forth volleyball battle Tuesday between the Roaring Fork Rams and the Basalt Longhorns, the Rams came out on top in five sets by scores of 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 24-26 and 15-6.

In the big 3A Western Slope League win for Roaring Fork, Lyndsay Hansen had 11 kills, while teammate Lily Ramos led the way with 14 kills of her own.

“All the girls really stepped up their intensity and level of play and fought hard to win in five,” Roaring Fork Head Coach Donna Batcher said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how well they did.”

With the win, Roaring Fork improves to 5-3 (3-0 3A WSL) on the season.

The Rams will travel to Olathe Saturday for a matchup with the Pirates on the road.

RAMS ROUGH UP BULLDOGS

Thanks to four goals from Lorenzo Andrade, the Roaring Fork Rams picked up a 9-2 soccer win Tuesday over the visiting Palisade Bulldogs at Roaring Fork Middle School.

With the win, Roaring Fork moves to 4-1 (2-0 3A Western Slope League) on the season.

The Rams will have quite a bit of time off before their next game for which they’ll travel to Olathe, Sept. 24.