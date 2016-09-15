Prep Roundup: Demons fall to Devils in tight soccer match | PostIndependent.com

Knowing that Thursday’s game at Stubler Memorial Field would be a tough matchup, the Glenwood Springs Demons and Eagle Valley Devils battled through a tight soccer match before a free kick from the Devils was enough to slip past the Demons, 1-0.

“Our toughest opponents in our league are always Steamboat, Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley,” Glenwood Head Coach Wayne Smith said. “We expect them to be tough every year and they showed us that tonight. They’re a team that likes to transition quickly and bust guys out on runs, so I have to give a lot of credit to our defense.”

In the loss, Eagle fired a lot of shots on Glenwood, but not all were on net thanks to standout play from junior Kai Uyehara, senior Alex Trejo and sophomore Jackson Kruse along the back line.

Kruse made the transition to defensive midfielder in the game, allowing the Demons to put a clamp on the Devils’ attack.

“He did some tough defending for us,” Smith said. “Jackson won a lot of balls and really helped take some pressure off of Alex [Trejo], who also had an outstanding game.”

But neither performance quite matched up with Uyehara’s, who Smith said was the player of the match for the Demons.

“Kai was just a really tenacious defender for us,” Smith said. “He even cleared a ball off the line to preserve the shutout in the first half. He was just outstanding for us.”

Offensively, the Demons had plenty of chances, led by Miguel “Papas” Peralta, who fired three shots on net.

Unfortunately for Glenwood, they just couldn’t capitalize on some good chances in the offensive end to knock off Eagle Valley.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Smith said “We just couldn’t capitalize on some of our good chances, but I’m proud of the way the guys played.”

With the loss, Glenwood slips to 2-3 on the season. The Demons will host Fruita Saturday at Stubler Memorial Field for a 2 p.m. kick-off.

TITANS ROMP PAST WARRIORS

On the road for a matchup with the Grand Junction Central Warriors Thursday, the Coal Ridge Titans’ boys soccer team rolled to a 10-1 win, improving its record to a perfect 5-0 on the year.

In the win, Marcus Amaya recorded a hat trick and chipped in with one assist, while Josh Fulk added two goals of his own.

Luis Galaviz, Israel Navarro, Leo Serrano, Fernando Tena and Jordi Serna also found the back of the net once each, while Ezequiel Vasquez (3) and Galaviz (2) chipped in with assists.

Adrian Hernandez recorded four saves for the Titans. Jonathan Espinoza led the way on the back end with stellar defense for the Titans.

“We had some really awesome moments of play throughout the game,” Coal Ridge Head Coach Michael Mikalakis said. “Central was very physical and I think the best thing that the kids showed tonight was their resiliency to be knocked around a bit and still continue to play the style of soccer Coal Ridge has become accustom to. I think that how the team kept their composure throughout the game and continued to play our style is the real accomplishment tonight, and not necessarily the score.”

CARDINALS TOP BRUINS IN FIVE

Behind a 28-kill performance from Bailey Rowe, the Grand Valley Cardinals picked up a thrilling five-set win over the visiting Cedaredge Bruins Thursday in Parachute by scores of 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 17-25 and 15-10.

Along with Rowe’s big night offensively, Lohgan McClung added 11 kills, while Kylyn Rigsby added five.

Emma Andersen and Rowe teamed up to lead the Cardinals with 14 digs each, while Taylor Mills and Rigsby added 10 each. Addyson Harper chipped in with eight digs.

With the win, Grand Valley moves to 6-3 on the season and will travel to Moffat County next Thursday for a matchup with the Bulldogs.