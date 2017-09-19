PREP ROUNDUP: Demons vball knocks off Huskies in four-set thriller, Rams top Oysters in Carbondale showdown

In a pivotal 4A Western Slope League volleyball match inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium Tuesday night, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls volleyball team battled hard to pick up a thrilling four-set victory over the Huskies by scores of 24-26, 25-16, 29-27 and 25-23.

"I was super proud of them," first-year head coach Kehau Rust said. "They came together when we were down, and that's a huge thing for female athletes to do. They did it without me having to say anything to them, and that was the best thing I could ask of them."

In the first set, Glenwood found itself trailing by eight points before battling back to tie the match. Unfortunately, Glenwood couldn't complete the comeback, dropping the first set.

The Demons then righted themselves in the second set, rolling to the nine-point win before finding themselves locked in a tough third-set battle that came down to the wire. This time things broke the right way for Glenwood as the Demons were able to hold off the charging Huskies to pick up the 29-27 win, setting up a huge fourth set.

Once again, the two teams battled back and forth before Glenwood was able to pull away just enough to score the set win, clinching the match to remain perfect on the season. Tuesday's matchup with the Huskies was by far the biggest test Glenwood has faced on the season.

With the win, Glenwood sits at 10-0 (4-0 4A Western Slope League) on the season. The Demons will travel to Palisade Thursday afternoon for a matchup with the Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m.

"I think right now we are really realizing who's in what positions for us on the court, so we can crack down and build from there," Rust said. "Games are going to start getting harder and harder, and the girls know that. They decided they're not going to take a break. They're practicing hard, and we're excited to see what lies in store for us moving forward."

GOLF

Rifle qualifies two for state tournament

Competing at the 4A regional tournament Monday at Bridges Golf Course in Montrose, Rifle saw two golfers qualify for the 4A state tournament next month as Jacob Smith placed seventh and Wolfgang Smith placed 20th, giving the Bears two state qualifiers in the first year under head coach Tod Smith.

Jacob Smith, who recorded a hole-in-one on No. 7, shot a round of 74 to tie for seventh, while Wolfgang Smith's round of 84 was good for 20th.

The two Smiths will compete Oct. 2-3 at Raccoon Creek Golf Course in Littleton.

Outside of the two state qualifiers, Rifle's Tegan Smith shot a 130, while Jackson Davis shot a 136, leading Rifle to a team score of 288 to place 14th at the regional tournament.

SOCCER

Glenwood 9, Rifle 4

Glenwood Springs senior Clayton Horning had a game to remember Monday night on the road at Rifle High School against the Bears in the rivalry matchup, finding the back of the net five times in a 9-4 win.

As Horning lit up the night with five goals, fellow senior Alonso Pacheco added three goals of his own, while junior Sebastian Torres added one goal for the Demons in the rivalry win.

Rifle found the back of the net twice on penalty kicks against the Demons as senior Oscar Crispin and senior Cesar Gutierrez converted on the two penalties, while junior Alexis Lopez Due and sophomore Esteban Espino added one goal each for the Bears.

With the win, Glenwood improves to 4-3 (3-1 4A Western Slope League) on the season. Rifle falls to 1-5 (0-3 4A WSL) on the season. The Demons host Battle Mountain Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Stubler Memorial Field in a pivotal 4A Western Slope League matchup, while the Bears travel to Steamboat Springs Saturday morning for a matchup at 10 a.m.

Coal Ridge 5, GJ Central 0

Hosting the Grand Junction Central Warriors Tuesday afternoon at 'The Pasture' in New Castle, the Coal Ridge Titans' boys soccer team rolled to a 5-0 win in the non-conference matchup.

In the win, senior Marcus Amaya and senior Jordi Serna led the way for the Titans with two goals each, while senior Ismael Ramirez added one goal. Senior Ezequiel Contreras dished out a team-high three assists for Coal Ridge, while Ramirez added one assist.

By defeating the Warriors, the Titans improve to 5-1-1 on the season. Coal Ridge will have a week off before hosting the Grand Valley Cardinals Sept. 26 in a 3A Western Slope League clash.

Roaring Fork 4, CRMS 0

Taking on the Colorado Rocky Mountain School Oysters Tuesday afternoon at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Rams' boys soccer team rolled to a 4-0 win over the local Carbondale alternate school.

Against the Oysters, Roaring Fork junior Max Candela started the scoring as the junior midfielder capitalized on a CRMS penalty, giving the Rams a 1-0 lead. Along with Candela's goal, junior Joe Salinas added two goals in his return from injury, while senior Aidan Sloan found the back of the net to cap off the scoring for the Rams in the win.

By topping the Oysters, Roaring Fork improves to 5-1 on the season. The Rams will travel to Vail Thursday afternoon to take on the Vail Christian Saints in a 3A Western Slope League showdown.

VOLLEYBALL

Moffat County 3, Roaring Fork 0

Hosting the Moffat County Bulldogs Tuesday evening in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Rams' girls volleyball team dropped the 3A Western Slope League matchup in straight sets by scores of 9-25, 15-25 and 22-25.

Against Moffat, the Rams got off to a rough start in the first set before battling back to make things even in the final set, falling by just three points.

"They got a bit down and played a bit too frantic," Rams head coach Donna Bratcher said. "But they pulled it together, it just wasn't enough this time. Mainly small mistakes tonight and not enough communication. There's so much potential with this group that one of these days things are going to click and we're going to beat someone."

With the loss, Roaring Fork falls to 1-7 (0-2 3A WSL) on the season. The Rams will travel to Coal Ridge Thursday night for a league matchup with the Titans.