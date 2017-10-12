PREP ROUNDUP: Glenwood boys win Rifle XC meet, Demon girls fourth

Competing at the Rifle Invitational Thursday afternoon at Rifle Creek Golf Course in the Bears' cross country invitational, the Glenwood boys and girls stole the show, as the Glenwood boys won the meet, thanks to a fifth-place finish from junior Gavin Harden (17:01.6) and a ninth-place finish from senior Ian Richardson (17:11.4) to pull away for the team win.

Glenwood standout junior Henry Barth returned from injury and posted a 12th-place finish at the invitational for Glenwood with a time of 17:23.0, while rising star Rifle freshman Jonny Hernandez placed 17th in his first home meet as a Bear, recording a time of 17:41.8.

Finishing right behind Hernandez was Glenwood standout freshman William Berkenheim, who placed 18th with a time of 17:45.6

Grand Valley senior Laytham Magana, who plays football for the Cardinals when not running cross country, turned in a 26th-place finish with a time of 18:00.9. Senior Jose Briceno, competing for the Coal Ridge Titans, recorded a time of 18:25.5 to finish 38th.

In the girl's meet, Rifle senior Sarah Wagler continued her dominant run of performances for the Bears, placing third overall with a time of 19:25.20, finishing just 22 seconds over her personal best as the senior gears up for the regional meet later in the month. Prior to the Rifle home meet, Wagler won the Aspen, Glenwood and Basalt meets, while placing second at the Delta meet by just 57 one-hundredths of a second.

Aside from Wagler, who led the Bears to a fifth-place finish as a team, Glenwood freshman Sophia Vigil turned in a seventh-place finish with a time 19:57.30, tying with a runner from Battle Mountain.

Recommended Stories For You

Vigil's time played a big part in the Demons girls team placing fourth overall at the meet.

Basalt senior Carly Robinson recorded a time of 20:38.40, placing 13th overall, leading the Longhorns to a sixth-place finish as a team.

Glenwood senior Erica Diemoz placed 19th for the Demons with a time of 21:03.40, while Basalt freshman Sierra Bower placed 20th with a time of 21:09.60. Rifle junior Ashley Manera rounded out strong days for local runners by placing 21st with a time of 21:11.50.

VOLLEYBALL

Coal Ridge 3, Basalt 1

On the road Thursday evening for a 3A Western Slope League matchup against the Basalt Longhorns, the Coal Ridge Titans girls volleyball team picked up a big road win in four sets, topping the Longhorns by scores of 22-25, 25-17, 25-15 and 25-23 to remain undefeated on the season.

Sitting at a perfect 14-0 (8-0 3A WSL) on the season, things get tough for the Titans moving forward as Coal Ridge plays four matches in nine days, leading up to the end of the regular season with the Titans' home tournament Oct. 27-28 in New Castle.

The Titans will take to the road again on Saturday as they travel to Olathe for a matchup with the Pirates.

BOYS SOCCER

Battle Mountain 5, Glenwood 3

Traveling to Edwards Thursday night for a showdown with the Battle Mountain Huskies, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys soccer team dropped a tough 5-3 decision on the road.

Playing without starting goalkeeper Carlos Guardado, the Demons turned to Cameron DeGraff, forcing the midfielder into the net for the big 4A Western Slope League game on the road.

In the first half the Demons fell behind 4-2, but the two teams battled to a 1-1 tie in the second half.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for the Demons to overcome the deficit on the road, splitting the season series with the Huskies.

Against Battle Mountain Thursday, seniors Clayton Horning and Alonso Pacheco tallied one goal each, while junior Leo Mireles added one goal of his own.

With the loss, Glenwood falls to 8-6 (7-4 4A WSL) on the season.

The Demons host the rival Rifle Bears Saturday afternoon at Stubler Memorial Field.