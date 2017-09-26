PREP ROUNDUP: Late two-run homer lifts Bulldogs over Bears, Coal Ridge volleyball sweeps Cedaredge

A two-run homer from Palisade's Emy Aguirre in the bottom of the sixth inning broke up a shutout for Rifle junior pitcher Kaitlyn Jackson, giving the Bulldogs a big 2-1 4A Western Slope League win Tuesday afternoon in Palisade.

Jackson pitched a complete game for the Bears, allowing just the two runs while holding the Bulldogs to three hits. She added six strikeouts for Rifle, which just couldn't get the offense going on the day.

At the plate, junior Amanda Green drove in the lone Rifle run with a triple, while senior Alondra Zepeda singled. Junior Shaeley Arneson singled and walked in the loss.

With the loss to Palisade, Rifle falls to 11-4 (4-1 4A WSL) on the year. The Bears host Eagle Valley Wednesday at 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Coal Ridge 6, Grand Valley 1

Recommended Stories For You

Taking on the Grand Valley Cardinals Monday afternoon at The Pasture in New Castle, the Coal Ridge Titans boys soccer team rolled to a 6-1 win, scoring four goals in the final 15 minutes to pull away from the visiting Cardinals.

Junior Kade Frees scored three goals for the Titans, while freshman Jack Price, senior Marcus Amaya and senior Ezequiel Contreras added one goal each for Coal Ridge. Amaya chipped in with three assists in the 3A Western Slope League win, while senior Jordi Serna and senior Ezequiel Vasquez added one assist each.

For Grand Valley, junior Angel Garcia scored the lone goal for the Cardinals.

With the win, Coal Ridge improves to 6-1-1 on the season, while the Cardinals fall to 3-4-1 on the season.

Coal Ridge hosts Delta Thursday, while Grand Valley travels to Basalt Saturday morning.

VOLLEYBALL

Coal Ridge 3, Cedaredge 0

Hosting the Cedaredge Bruins Tuesday at Coal Ridge High School, the Titans girls volleyball team picked up a hard-fought win over the Bruins, sweeping them by scores of 25-19, 25-21 and 25-23.

Against the Bruins, senior Paige Harlow continued her hot start to the season, recording 13 kills and three blocks, while freshman Taylor Wiescamp picked up seven kills and three blocks.

Seniors Santana Martinez and Cassie Greene added six kills each, while Martinez and senior Emily Wright added 12 and 15 digs, respectively.

Junior Kenzie Crawford was outstanding once again, dishing out 30 assists while recording three aces.

"Cedaredge was scrappy and put together a great match," Coal Ridge Head Coach Aimee Gerber said. "We struggled at times, but when it mattered we fought back and put the pressure on."

With the win, Coal Ridge stays perfect at 6-0. The Titans host the Aspen Skiers Thursday in a matchup up No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the 3A Western Slope League.

Aspen 3, Roaring Fork 0

Taking on the Aspen Skiers Tuesday night at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Rams' girls volleyball team dropped three straight sets to the visiting Skiers, giving Aspen the sweep by scores of 12-25, 14-25 and 11-25.

"The girls just really need to work on trusting each other and being confident, not only in their own abilities, but that of their teammates as well," Roaring Fork Head Coach Donna Bratcher said. "When they can build and rely on that, they will come together and be so much better as a whole.

"We had a few really solid players tonight, but our serving game was off tonight. We will bounce back and take on Gunnison Thursday with more intensity, and hopefully more trust."

With the loss, Roaring Fork falls to 1-8 on the season. The Rams travel to Gunnison Thursday for a matchup with the Cowboys.

Basalt 3, Grand Valley 2

On the road for a 3A Western Slope League matchup with the Basalt Longhorns Tuesday night, the Grand Valley Cardinals' girls volleyball team dropped a tough, five-set decision to the Longhorns by scores of 23-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20 and 5-15.

With the five-set loss to the Longhorns, Grand Valley falls to 1-7 on the season. The Cardinals travel to Craig Thursday for a matchup with the Moffat County Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m.