Prep Roundup: Rams fall to Huskies in Friday night battle | PostIndependent.com

On the road for a Week Two matchup against the Battle Mountain Huskies, the Roaring Fork Rams came up just short, Friday, in a 13-7 loss to the Huskies.

The Rams and Huskies were tied at the half thanks to a 65-yard touchdown run from Aldo Pinela and a big interception by Alex Dominguez, but the Rams couldn’t build off of it in the second half.

A failed two-point conversion for the Huskies kept the score at 13-7, pushing the Rams to 0-2 on the young season. Roaring Fork will take on Grand Valley (1-1) next week on the road.

TITANS FALL TO BULLDOGS

Much like last week against the Meeker Cowboys, the Coal Ridge Titans had a rough go of things in a Week Two matchup on the road against the Hotchkiss Bulldogs, falling by a score of 28-14.

In the loss, Jackson Sargent went 13-for-19 for 183 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jacx Power rushed for 67 yards on 16 carries, while Ezequiel Contreras added 22 yards rushing on five carries.

Raul Ramirez hauled in four passes for a team-high 112 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard score in the first quarter. Ramirez also added an interception on defense to lead the way for Coal Ridge. Jacob Morgan recorded a team-high 15 tackles.

TITANS BLOW OUT MINERS

Hosting a weekend tournament at home, Friday and into Saturday, the Coal Ridge Titans kicked things off in style Friday night with a 9-0 win over the visiting Telluride Miners, securing a spot in the championship game against Fountain Valley, Saturday.

In the win, Luis Galaviz netted two goals and added two assists, while Josh Fulk recorded a hat-trick and dished out two assists. Marcus Amaya added one goal and two assists, while Ezequiel Vasquez chipped in with one goal and one assist.

Israel Navarro and Martin Camunez added one goal, while Coal Ridge goalkeeper Adrian Hernandez added one assist while recording four saves.