PREP ROUNDUP: Rams knock off undefeated Cardinals in overtime | PostIndependent.com

Hosting the undefeated Grand Valley Cardinals girls soccer team Saturday morning in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Rams were able to emerge victorious in overtime, 3-2, thanks to a goal from sophomore Lux Andrade.

In an edge-of-your-seat style of game, the Rams and Cardinals — down three starters — battled back-and-forth as Roaring Fork held a 1-0 lead after one half of play, thanks to a goal from Emily Broadhurst.

Coming out for the second half, Grand Valley got rolling, scoring two goals in the second half off of the foot of sophomore Shaya Chenoweth, who now has 21 goals on the year. Roaring Fork would get a goal in the second half as well, this one from Sandra Grijalva, forcing overtime.

In the extra session, Andrade would give the Rams the win, handing Grand Valley its first loss of the season.

With the win, Roaring Fork improves to 3-3-2, 2-2-1 3A Western Slope League on the season, while Grand Valley falls to 5-1, 2-1 3A WSL on the season.

ROARING FORK 9, BASALT 7

In a rivalry matchup at Ron Patch Field in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Rams baseball team picked up a big 9-7 win over the visiting Basalt Longhorns Saturday morning.

The Rams would score three runs in the first inning, four runs in the fourth inning and two runs in the sixth inning before holding off the Longhorns in the top of the seventh inning to pick up their third win of the season, surpassing the win total from 2016.

"It was pretty cool to huddle up after the game and look at the boys and say, 'Are you starting to believe now? Are you starting to believe that you can play at this level?'' Roaring Fork Head Coach Marty Madsen said. "We beat a good pitcher on Thursday and then we were able to beat a good pitcher today. It's been a pretty exciting last four days and see how the boys have handled themselves. The guys are starting to win and starting to see that the work they're putting in and the beatings they've taken was for a reason. It's pretty cool to see things clicking."

Against the Longhorns, senior first baseman Hayden Bernot ripped a two-run homer to pace the Roaring Fork offense as the Rams banged out 14 hits on the day.

Junior Layne Crisp had a big two-run double in the bottom of the first inning to put the Rams on top before sophomore Dawson Kuhl drove in junior Drew Broadhurst in the fourth inning to put the Rams back on top.

Crisp finished 4-for-4 on the day, driving in three runs with two doubles, while Kuhl and Broadhurst finished 2-for-2 and 2-for-4, respectively.

With the win, Roaring Fork improves to 3-5, 1-1 3A Western Slope League on the year.

For Basalt, senior Michael Glen went 3-for-4 with one RBI, while senior Dylan Gressett and junior Raul Torres added two hits each. Junior Griffen Jenkins hit a triple in the loss, while senior Andres Brucker drove in two runs on a single for the Longhorns.

With the loss, Basalt falls to 3-3, 0-1 on the year.