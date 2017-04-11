PREP ROUNDUP: Rams top Skiers behind Bernot’s big day | PostIndependent.com

Hitting the road for a 3A Western Slope League matchup with the Aspen Skiers Thursday afternoon, the Roaring Fork Rams baseball team was able to hang on in the final inning for a 5-4 win for its fourth win of the season, doubling last season's win total.

Against the Skiers, senior first baseman Hayden Bernot came through with a big game for the second time in as many days, going 1-for-3 at the plate with a key sacrifice fly RBI in the fourth inning and a big two-run double in the fifth inning, driving in three of the five Ram runs in the win.

"Hayden's swinging the bat really well," Roaring Fork Head Coach Marty Madsen said. "He had a clutch hit to give us the lead, and it seems to finally be clicking for him. He's relaxed and not trying to do too much at the plate because he knows he has guys in front of him and behind him that can produce.

"It's nice to see him relax and just play baseball at the level that we always knew that he could."

With Bernot keying the offensive attack, junior pitcher Ralph Good had a strong day on the mound, allowing just four runs (one earned) on the day before junior Drew Broadhurst came in to close out the win, picking off an Aspen runner at second base to end the game.

By defeating Aspen, Roaring Fork improves to 4-5, 2-1 on the season.

The Rams will travel to Rifle Wednesday for a nonleague matchup with the Bears at 6:30 p.m.

GLENWOOD 2, EAGLE VALLEY 0

On the road for a pivotal 4A Western Slope League showdown with the Eagle Valley Devils, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls soccer team came away with a big 2-0 win as junior Devin McSwain and senior Nina Scruton found the back of the net, pacing the Demon attack on the night.

Glenwood would strike early as McSwain started the scoring on a penalty kick at the 6:43 mark of the first half.

Roughly 13 minutes later, Scruton would blast home a shot from 22 yards out off of an assist from sophomore Sarah Helm, finding the upper left corner of the net to make it 2-0 Demons.

From there, Glenwood and Eagle would battle back and forth before freshman forward Natalya Taylor would make a great run down the wing before firing a shot on goal.

In the process, the Eagle goalie would be knocked from the game in the eventual 2-0 win for the Demons.

With the win, Glenwood improves to 5-3, 5-2 4A WSL on the season.

The Demons will host the Palisade Bulldogs Thursday night at Stubler Memorial Field at 6 p.m.