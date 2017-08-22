Prep Roundup: Rifle tops Eagle 11-2 to open softball season; Rife’s Jacob Smith wins Rifle Golf Tournament

On the road for the start of the 2017 softball season, the Rifle Bears came out on top with an 11-2 win over Eagle Valley to open the season at 1-0.

Against the Devils, senior third baseman Shaeyley Arneson went 4-for-5 with three runs batted in to back a strong outing by junior pitcher Kaitlyn Jackson, who picked up the complete-game win, allowing no earned runs and walking just two batters.

At the plate, Jackson added a single and an RBI in the win.

Sophomore Hannah Bodrogi went 2-for-3 for the Bears with a walk and two RBI's, while senior Sydney Scarrow went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI's.

Rounding out the Rifle attack was junior Kaitlyn Harris, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI's, a walk and three runs scored.

The Bears will travel to Montrose Friday afternoon for a matchup with the Indians.

SMITH WINS HOME TOURNAMENT

At the Rifle Golf Tournament at Rifle Creek Golf Course, Rifle's Jacob Smith won the individual portion of the tournament by shooting a round of 68, winning the tournament by an impressive 10 strokes over Basalt's Blake Exelbert (78) and Summit's Tyler Horii (81).

Despite Smith's strong day for the Bears, it was the Basalt Longhorns who won the team portion of the tournament, shooting a team total of 254 to beat Summit (260) and Rifle (262).

For the Bears, Connor Wall shot a round of 88, while Wolfgang Smith (106), Tegan Costanzo (112) and Alex Stroud (122) rounded out the day for the Bears.

Grand Valley and Coal Ridge also competed at Rifle Creek Golf Course Tuesday afternoon, as Coal Ridge senior Billet Porter shot a round of 90, while Ryan Kotz (96), Sean Mooney (101), Anthony Guy (109) and Kobe Ottosen (110) rounded out the day for the Titans.

For Grand Valley, Justin Smith shot a 116, while Zach Bradley shot a 136.