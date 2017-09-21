PREP ROUNDUP: Titans sweep Rams in 3A WSL matchup, Demons fall for first time under Rust

Hosting the visiting Roaring Fork Rams girls volleyball team Thursday night in New Castle, the Coal Ridge Titans girls volleyball team rolled to a three-set sweep by scores of 25-11, 25-8 and 25-7 to remain perfect on the year.

Against the Rams, senior Jessica Feese went 13-for-13 serving for the Titans, while picking up seven aces and two kills in the win. Freshman middle hitter Taylor Wiescamp had eight kills and six blocks at the net, while fellow middle hitter Paige Harlow added five kills and two blocks on the night.

Senior outside hitter Cassie Greene turned in a strong game for the Titans, recording four kills and four aces, while seniors Emily Wright and Santana Martinez came through with eight and six digs, respectively.

Junior setter Kenzie Crawford added 23 assists and three aces in the win.

For Roaring Fork, the loss continues a tough start to the season.

"The girls played more as a team tonight and had some really great plays and rallies," Roaring Fork head coach Donna Bratcher said. "Coal Ridge plays a fast game, and our girls are still building to that level."

With the win, Coal Ridge improves to 5-0, while the Rams fall to 1-8. The Titans will host Cedaredge Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m., while the Rams will take on the Rifle Bears Saturday afternoon in Rifle.

Palisade 3, Glenwood 1

For the first time in the 2017 season, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls volleyball team lost a match, falling to the Palisade Bulldogs in four sets by scores of 25-23, 12-25, 20-25 and 20-25 Thursday night.

Against Palisade, senior outside hitter Tye Wedhorn had an outstanding night, recording 18 kills, but her individual performance wasn't enough to lift Glenwood over Palisade.

"Palisade had nothing to lose and truly came out and battled," Glenwood first-year head coach Kehau Rust said. "I am most proud of how the girls are reacting now after the loss. They are coming together as a true team and are determined to work on our weak areas. It was almost a good thing to lose because now there is a fire lit for the girls to come into practice and work harder and with more determination."

With the loss, Glenwood falls to 10-1 on the season. The Demons will have more than a week off before traveling to Eagle Valley Sept. 30 for a league matchup with the Devils.

BOYS SOCCER

Roaring Fork 1, Vail Mountain 0

After a late switch to make Thursday's game a home game in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Rams boys soccer team picked up a huge 1-0 win over the visiting Vail Mountain Gore Rangers thanks to a goal from senior Aidan Sloan.

Sloan, who scored a big goal Tuesday against CRMS, came through once again for the Rams, finding the back of the net off of an assist from junior Joe Salinas for the deciding goal in the 3A Western Slope League showdown.

With the win, Roaring Fork continues its hot start to the season. The Rams now sit at 6-1 on the season with a matchup against the rival Basalt Longhorns looming Saturday afternoon in Carbondale.