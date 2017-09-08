PREP ROUNDUP: Titans top Bulldogs for first win of the season; Glenwood boys XC places 4th at Liberty Bell

Hosting the Hotchkiss Bulldogs Friday night in New Castle for the home-opener, the Coal Ridge Titans football team came through in a big way, picking up a 26-14 win at home to give first-year head coach Bob Frederickson his first win as the Titans' head coach.

Against the Bulldogs, senior running back Jacx Power had two touchdowns in the win, while junior receiver Jan Hernandez and sophomore Jared Whitaker added one touchdown each.

With the win, Coal Ridge improves to 1-1 on the season. The Titans travel to Battle Mountain next Friday for a matchup with the Huskies.

Rifle 40, Florence 0

Taking on the Florence Huskies Friday night at Bears Stadium, the Rifle Bears football team raced out to a 27-0 lead at the half, before adding 13 more points in the second half to pick up a 40-0 win.

Last season, Rifle lost to the Huskies on the road by a score of 35-26, so Friday night's results were much different for the Bears under head coach Damon Wells.

With the win, Rifle improves to 2-1 on the season. The Bears will travel to Kennedy next Friday for a matchup with the Commanders at 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Wagler finishes fifth at Liberty Bell, Barth sixth

Competing at the Liberty Bell Invitational Friday afternoon in Littleton, Rifle senior Sarah Wagler turned in the top performance of all local runners, finishing fifth out of 104 runners with a time of 19 minutes, three seconds. Along with Wagler, Rifle's Ashley Manera was 29th at the meet with a time of 29:14.

As Wagler led the way for Rifle, Glenwood junior Henry Barth had a strong day for the Demon boys, placing sixth overall with a time of 16:37, while Gavin Harden (11th, 16:57), Mathew Thrun (33rd, 18:00) and Ian Richardson (46th, 18:16) also had strong days for the Glenwood boys, who placed fourth overall in the meet.

For the Glenwood girls, Sophia Vigil led the way with a 14th-place finish, recording a time of 20:18. Erica Diemoz finished right behind Vigil in 15th with a time of 20:19, while Emily Worline placed 34th with a time of 21:20.

BOYS SOCCER

Coal Ridge 10, Pagosa Springs 1

At "The Pasture" in New Castle, the Coal Ridge Titans boys soccer team rolled to a 10-1 win over the Pagosa Springs Pirates in its home tournament Friday afternoon, setting up a Saturday morning matchup with Fountain Valley at 10 a.m.

Against the Pirates, senior Marcus Amaya had a strong game for the Titans, scoring three goals and dishing out two assists to pace the Titan attack.