PREP ROUNDUP: Titans top Skiers in second overtime | PostIndependent.com

On the road for a matchup with the Aspen Skiers Thursday, the Coal Ridge Titans girls soccer team pulled out a 3-2 win in overtime, coming back from a 2-1 deficit to remain undefeated in 3A Western Slope League play.

Coal Ridge scored the first goal of the game to take a 1-0 lead thanks to junior Emily Wright's first goal of the game.

But the Skiers scored the next two goals of the game to take a 2-1 lead at the half over the Titans.

Still sitting at a 2-1 deficit, Wright was able to tie the game with just under 15 minutes left in the second half, forcing overtime.

The Titans nearly won the game in the first overtime thanks to a handball by Aspen, but the Skiers' keeper was able to come up with a huge save on the ensuing penalty kick, forcing a second overtime.

In the second overtime, junior Sam Dunn was able to beat the Aspen goalie on another penalty kick, giving the Titans the big 3-2 win, improving to 5-2, 3-0 3A WSL on the season.

GRAND VALLEY 5, MOFFAT COUNTY 1

Taking on the visiting Moffat County Bulldogs Thursday in Parachute, the Grand Valley Cardinals girls soccer team remained perfect on the season, defeating the Bulldogs 5-1.

For the second game in a row, sophomore forward Shaya Chenoweth scored five goals, leading the young Cardinals to the win.

Chenoweth found the back of the net three times in the first half and two more times in the second half, allowing the Cardinals to run away with their fifth win of the season, improving to 5-0, 2-0 on the year.

Grand Valley will travel to Roaring Fork Saturday morning for a matchup with the Rams at 11 a.m.

STEAMBOAT 11, ROARING FORK 9, first;

ROARING FORK 2, STEAMBOAT 1, second

Hosting the visiting Steamboat Springs Sailors Thursday afternoon for a doubleheader, the Roaring Fork Rams baseball team split with the Sailors, losing game one 11-9 before bouncing back in game two for a 2-1 win.

Against the Sailors in the first game, Roaring Fork would rally from a 9-3 deficit to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth inning before Steamboat scored two runs in the top of the seventh to win the game, 11-9.

Junior Drew Broadhurst led the way offensively, collecting two hits and one run batted in, while senior Hayden Bernot drove in three runs in the loss.

Junior Dawson Kuhl pitched three innings, allowing four earned runs while walking three batters, while junior Ronnie Petetan came on in relief, pitching 2.2 innings, striking out five while allowing just two earned runs.

In the second game, the Rams broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring one run before closing the door on the Sailors for the 2-1 win.

With the split of the doubleheader, Roaring Fork improves to 2-5, 0-1 3A Western Slope League on the season.

The Rams will host the Basalt Longhorns Saturday morning for a doubleheader.

RIFLE 10, MOFFAT COUNTY 0

Taking on the Moffat County Bulldogs Thursday night under the lights at Cooper Field in Rifle, the Bears baseball team rolled to a 10-0 win, scoring three runs each in the first, second and third innings and one run in the fourth inning.

Against the Bulldogs, seniors Takoda Chaney and Bryer Rew rapped out three hits each, while senior Gabe Marbas and freshman Derek Wagler added two hits each as the Bears recorded 11 hits as a team.

Marbas recorded three RBIs in the win, while Rew added two RBIs. Chaney had two doubles on the night, while Rew added a triple in the win.

On the mound, Marbas pitched a gem against the Bulldogs, throwing a one-hitter through four innings while striking out three hitters before giving way to senior Blaine Vance, who kept the one-hitter intact with a perfect inning to defeat the Bulldogs.

With the win, Rifle improves to 6-4, 3-2 on the season. The Bears will host the Roaring Fork Rams Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Cooper Field in a nonleague game.