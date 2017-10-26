Rams shut out Spartans, advance to second round

On the road Thursday afternoon for a first round matchup against the No. 10-seed Aurora West College Prep Spartans in the 3A Colorado High School Activities Association's state playoffs, the No. 23-seed Roaring Fork Rams' boys soccer team pulled off the upset win, topping the Spartans by a score of 2-0 to advance to the second round of the 3A state playoffs.

Roaring Fork took an early 1-0 lead over Aurora West College Prep as junior defender Max Candela cashed in on a penalty kick at the 23:00 mark of the first half, which would hold up at the half.

Nursing the 1-0 lead in the second half, junior Mikel Mayo stretched the lead to 2-0, which wound up being the margin of victory for the Rams, who bounced back from a tough 1-0 loss in the first round last year on the back of an own goal.

"It's a really exciting feeling to win this first game," Roaring Fork Head Coach Nick Forbes said. "They've played as good as I've seen them play all season. We had a few good chances we should have buried to stretch the margin some, but a 2-0 win is great for us. The boys just dug in, played through some adversity; it was a great game between both teams."

By defeating the Spartans, Roaring Fork advances to the second round of the state playoffs, where they'll match up with No. 7 The Academy, which defeated No. 26 James Irwin 3-1 Thursday afternoon.

The Rams will travel to The Academy on Halloween for an afternoon matchup in the second round, starting at 4 p.m.