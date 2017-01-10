Rams split with Longhorns | PostIndependent.com

The Basalt High School boys basketball team defended its top-10 ranking Tuesday with a 52-28 home victory over the Roaring Fork Rams (6-2) in its first game this side of the holiday break.

The game was close through two quarters, Basalt leading only 18-17 at halftime. But fueled by the play of senior Michael Glen and junior Raul Torres, the Longhorns ended the third quarter up 36-21 and cruised to the win.

Roaring Fork senior forward Justin Thompson finished with 10 points in the loss, while senior guard Aldo Pinela added eight points for the Rams.

Glen finished with 23 points for the Longhorns, while Torres added eight points.

Basalt, now 7-1 overall, hasn’t lost since its season opener. The Longhorns are ranked No. 10 in Class 3A this week in the CHSAANow.com poll, their first top-10 ranking of the season.

The Basalt girls lost 32-25 to Roaring Fork on Tuesday, despite a valiant rally in the fourth quarter and 15 points from senior Carsyn Knotts. Basalt is 1-8 overall with a trip to Aspen coming Thursday.

For the Lady Rams, senior forward Cindy Salinas led the way with eight points, while senior guard Katie Weimer added seven points. Megan Nieslanik chipped in with five points off the bench in the win.