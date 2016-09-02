Rams, Titans fall at home as Bears roll to win | PostIndependent.com

Opening up the season at home against the visiting Olathe Pirates, Friday, the Roaring Fork Rams looked to get some payback against the team that shut them out last season, 24-0. Unfortunately for the Rams, Olathe was too much to handle of a young team as the Pirates picked up a 40-21 road win over the Rams in Carbondale.

“We’re really young at linebacker and we just really struggled,” Rams Head Coach Jeff Kelley said. “I’ve coached football for 25 years and I’ve never seen an offense like Olathe ran tonight. It was a shotgun Wing-T and we weren’t prepared for it and just didn’t adjust.”

With struggles on defense being enough for the Rams, it didn’t help that the offense turned it over four times, including two inside the red-zone.

“We’re a young team and it really showed,” Kelley said. “We’ve got some work to do.

BEARS TOP INDIANS

Hosting the Montrose Indians, Friday, at a packed Bears Stadium, Rifle rolled to a 40-26 win over a tough Montrose squad.

“We competed very, very well tonight,” Rifle Head Coach Damon Wells said. “Montrose is a big school and they really know how to play good football. They’re a tough, physical team and we had our hands full, but I’m very proud of the way our kids responded and played hard tonight.”

In the win, four different Bears scored touchdowns, leading to the 14-point win, highlighted by Drake Montgomery’s 50-yard touchdown pass and Luke Ellis’ two rushing touchdowns.

Rifle will travel to Florence next week for a 6 p.m. showdown.

TITANS FALL TO COWBOYS

Also opening up the 2016 season at home, the Coal Ridge Titans were locked in a tough battle with the visiting Meeker Cowboys, but the veteran Titans were unable to get over the hump, Friday, falling to the Cowboys by a score of 30-14.

“It should have been a lot closer,” Coal Ridge Head Coach Trorie Rickert said. “We didn’t take over the game up front like I thought we would with the size advantage.”

The Titans had a chance to cut the Cowboys’ lead to just one score in the second half, but a fumble at the 1-yard line ended the comeback attempt for Coal Ridge in disappoint fashion.

In the loss, Jackson Sargent threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns to go with two interceptions on 15-for-28 passing against the Cowboys. Jacob Morgan hauled in two passes for 20 yards and a score and tight end Tyler Sloan caught three passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Cameron Chacon added 46 yards rushing and 45 yards receiving, while Jacx Power rushed for 65 yards.

BEARS SOFTBALL BEATS COWBOYS

The Rifle Bears softball team moved to 6-0 on the season with a 9-3 win, Friday, over the visiting Meeker Cowboys.

In the win, Shaeley Arneson, Peyton Caldwell and Alexys Holder picked up two hits each, while Arneson and Caldwell led the way with three and two RBI’s each as Arneson hit a triple and Caldwell hit a double for the Bears.

On the mound, Kaitlyn Jackson picked up the complete-game win, allowing just eight hits while striking out nine and walking two.

Rifle will host Eagle Valley, Tuesday, for a doubleheader in a 4A WSL matchup.