Reynolds’ homer in 10th lifts Rockies to 3-2 win over Padres | PostIndependent.com

SAN DIEGO — After having surgery on his left hand on Aug. 15, there was some doubt whether Mark Reynolds would play again this season.

Not only did he come back on Aug. 31, but on Sunday, he hit a milestone, game-winning homer.

Reynolds connected leading off the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 to salvage a split of a four-game series.

It was the 250th homer of his career and 13th of the season.

“It’s special. I never thought I’d have one homer in the big leagues, let alone 250,” Reynolds said. “It’s a pretty cool accomplishment. It’ll be pretty neat to tell my grandkids one day: ‘Grandpa did something cool in the major leagues.’ I’ve got another record, too, but I don’t want to tell them about that one.”

Reynolds holds the big league record for strikeouts in a season, 223 in 2009.

His homer came on a 2-2 pitch from Kevin Quackenbush (7-6).

“I played an 18-inning game here one time one time a couple years ago and that was no fun,” he said. “This one had all the makings of it. I was able to get a pitch there and barely get it out of here.”

Reynolds homered on a slider.

“I think he spun his slider middle up in the zone, and it doesn’t matter who does that, that ball gets hit, especially Mark Reynolds,” Padres manager Andy Green said.

Sunday was his seventh game back after the surgery.

“I worked hard to get back. It depends on how much pain I can tolerate when I play, managing that and just doing what I can, whether it’s late-inning defense or pinch-hitting here or there, or playing,” Reynolds said.

Charlie Blackmon also homered for the Rockies, his 25th, and hit an RBI single.

Jake McGee (2-3) pitched the ninth for the win. Adam Ottavino pitched the 10th for his fourth save in eight chances.

Blackmon gave the Rockies a 2-0 lead with his homer leading off the fourth and an RBI single with two outs in the fifth. His home run came after San Diego’s Edwin Jackson retired the first nine batters.

Nick Hundley hit a leadoff double in the fifth and scored on Blackmon’s single. Blackmon got caught in a rundown to end the inning.

Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis was cruising with a one-hit shutout before the Padres tied it at 2 in the sixth. Travis Jankowski doubled to left-center and scored on Wil Myers’ triple that rolled to the fence in right-center. Yangervis Solarte brought in Myers with a sacrifice fly.

Jackson allowed two runs and five hits in six innings, struck out four and walked one.

“I didn’t necessarily feel like I had my best stuff, as far as strength-wise,” Jackson said. “I think I could’ve went out there for another inning, but it’s a two-nothing game. We have guys on the bench trying to come out and produce runs. It’s a pitchers’ duel.”

Bettis went seven, allowing two runs and four hits, with five strikeouts and one walk.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (5-5, 3.35) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series at Arizona that starts Monday night. Shelby Miller (2-11, 6.89) is scheduled to start for Arizona.

Padres: RHP Paul Clemens (2-5, 5.44) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco starting Monday night. The Giants are scheduled to counter with Jeff Samardzija (11-9, 4.00).