Rifle Bears softball tops Cedaredge

On the road Friday afternoon for a game against the Cedaredge Bruins in a nonconference game, the Rifle Bears' girls softball team picked up a 9-5 win, improving to 8-3 on the season.

Against the Bruins, junior Shaeley Arneson led the way offensively with three hits — one of which was a home run — to go along with two runs batted in and two runs scored.

Junior pitcher Kaitlyn Jackson pitched a complete game, striking out 10 batters while allowing just three earned runs.

Sophomore Hannah Bodrogi recorded two hits, two stolen bases and two runs in the win, while senior Alondra Zepeda singled and drove in two runners for Rifle.

Senior Peyton Caldwell added two hits, while senior Claudia Abbott singled, walked and drove in two runs. Sophomore Delaney Phillips singled, walked twice, stole three bases and scored two runs for Rifle in the four-run win.

Sitting at 8-3, the Bears will host Eagle Valley at 11 a.m. Saturday.