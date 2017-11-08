Rifle earns 10th seed, takes on Evergreen in 3A first round

Once again, the Rifle Bears football team is heading to the 3A Colorado High School Activities Association's state playoffs. Two days after coming up short against Palisade in the 3A Western Slope League finale, the Bears found out Sunday afternoon that they earned the No. 10 seed in the 3A state playoffs, where they'll match up with the No. 7 Evergreen Cougars.

Evergreen finished 9-1 (5-0 3A West Metro League), winning the league championship. On the season, Evergreen averaged just under 30 points per game thanks to a balanced offensive attack with quarterback Jack Wagner and running back Luc Lajoy. The Cougars finished undefeated on the year at home, but they won't get a chance to play the first-round game on their home field. The first-round game against the Bears will be played at Trailblazer Stadium in Lakewood on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

Rifle holds an edge in points per game scored and yards per game for, but the Cougars hold an edge in passing yards per game and points allowed per game, which should make for a even-matched showdown in the first round this Friday in Evergreen.