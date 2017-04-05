Rifle scores 2 in top of 7th, beats Palisade | PostIndependent.com

Hitting the road for an evening matchup with the Palisade Bulldogs Wednesday, the Rifle Bears rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull off a 4-3 come-from-behind win.

In the top of the seventh inning, Bryer Rew would drive in James Magnuson with an RBI single before Derek Wagler would drive in Takoda Chaney with a sacrifice fly, giving the Bears the lead before going on to close the door in the bottom of the seventh inning for the win.

On the mound, Chaney had a terrific day, recording 10 strikeouts while adding a triple and two runs scored at the plate.

Gabe Marbas added a double for the Bears, while Drake Montgomery added a triple as well.

With the win, Rifle improves to 5-4, 3-2 on the year. The Bears will host Moffat County at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Field.