Rifle scores 2 in top of 7th, beats Palisade | PostIndependent.com

Rifle scores 2 in top of 7th, beats Palisade
April 5, 2017
Hitting the road for an evening matchup with the Palisade Bulldogs Wednesday, the Rifle Bears rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull off a 4-3 come-from-behind win.
In the top of the seventh inning, Bryer Rew would drive in James Magnuson with an RBI single before Derek Wagler would drive in Takoda Chaney with a sacrifice fly, giving the Bears the lead before going on to close the door in the bottom of the seventh inning for the win.
On the mound, Chaney had a terrific day, recording 10 strikeouts while adding a triple and two runs scored at the plate.
Gabe Marbas added a double for the Bears, while Drake Montgomery added a triple as well.
With the win, Rifle improves to 5-4, 3-2 on the year. The Bears will host Moffat County at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Field.