Rifle softball beats Montrose, 15-4

On the road for a softball matchup with the Montrose Indians Friday night, the Rifle Bears rolled to a 15-4 win, backed by terrific offensive performances by junior Shaeley Arneson and senior Peyton Caldwell.

Arneson went 4-for-5 from the plate for the second consecutive game to start the season, driving in six runs with two singles, a triple and a home run, while Caldwell went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

As Arneson and Caldwell paced the offense, junior pitcher Kaitlyn Jackson slammed the door on the Indians, picking up the complete-game win for the second straight start while striking out 10 hitters. At the plate, Caldwell added two hits in the win.

Sophomore second baseman Delaney Phillips had a huge day on the base paths for the Bears, stealing six bases in the win while going 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

Senior Kaitlyn Harris went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a walk and an RBI for the Bears.

With the win, Rifle improves to 2-0 on the season. The Bears will host Montezuma Cortez Saturday morning for a doubleheader.