Rifle softball sweep in regional playoffs, ending season

Traveling to Frederick Saturday afternoon for the 4A regional playoffs against Ponderosa and Pueblo East, the Rifle Bears' softball team dropped both games, ending a terrific season for the Bears in disappointing fashion.

Against Ponderosa in the first game of the day, Rifle dropped a 10-0 decision as Ponderosa scored six runs in the first, jump-starting the big win as Rifle recorded just one hit in the loss, a single by junior pitcher Kaitlyn Jackson.

In game two, Rifle got going offensively but couldn't hold off Pueblo East, dropping a 12-7 decision to end its season.

Against Pueblo East, Rifle battled to take a 7-6 lead in the top of the seventh inning as the Bears scored four runs in the top of the inning, but Pueblo East battled back in the bottom of the seventh, scoring six runs in the final frame to win the game.

In the loss to Pueblo East in game two, senior Claudia Abbott had a big day offensively, recording a single, triple, one run batted in, one run scored and a stolen base, while junior catcher Kaitlyn Harris hit a two-run homer for the Bears.

Jackson added two doubles, a single and two RBI's in the loss, while senior shortstop Peyton Caldwell added a single, walk, run scored and one RBI for the Bears.

Recommended Stories For You

Junior Shaeley Arneson chipped in with three runs scored, a stolen base, a hit by pitch and reached on an error, while senior Amanda Green added a single and a stolen base. Sophomore Delaney Phillips chipped in with a single, stolen base and run scored, while junior Hannah Bodrogi added a double in the loss.

Despite getting swept in the regional playoff bracket, Rifle won a second straight 4A Western Slope League championship, finishing the season with a 15-6 (7-1 4A WSL) record.