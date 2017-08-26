Rifle sweeps Cortez behind Arneson’s big day

On the road for a doubleheader with the Montezuma Cortez Panthers Saturday morning, the Rifle Bears' softball team rode the arm of junior pitcher Kaitlyn Jackson and the bat of junior third baseman Shaeley Arneson to pick up the doubleheader sweep by scores of 9-3 and 12-6 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

In the first game against the Panthers, sophomore Delaney Phillips had another strong day at the plate and on the base paths, going 2-for-2 with a double, two runs batted in, two walks and four stolen bases and three runs scored for the Bears, while senior Kaitlyn Harris came up big for Rifle at the plate, recording three hits, including a double and a triple, to go along with four RBI's and one run scored.

Jackson stood out on the mound in the first game for the Bears, picking up her third straight complete-game win to start the year, striking out nine hitters while allowing just one earned run for the Bears.

Following the game one win, Rifle's offense stayed hot in game two as Phillips went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and one RBI in the win. Harris also went 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBI's, but it was Arneson who stole the show, going 2-for-4 with a double and a grand slam, driving in five runs in the process to lead the Bears.

Sydney Scarrow picked up two hits, while Hannah Bodrogi went 1-for-2 with two runs and two stolen bases.

On the mound for game two, Jackson again picked up the complete-game win to move to 4-0 on the season, striking out eight hitters in the win.

Rifle improves to 4-0 on the season. The Bears will travel to Meeker Sept. 1 for a showdown with the Cowboys.