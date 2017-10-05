Rifle’s Smith places fourth in 4A state golf tournament

Competing at the Colorado High School Activities Association's 4A state golf tournament at Raccoon Creek Golf Course in Littleton, Rifle's Jacob Smith capped off a terrific junior season by placing fourth in the state, shooting a total of 152 (+8) over the two-day tournament.

"Jacob worked hard all summer long and had a very good season, capped by a very impressive finish at state," Rifle head coach Tod Smith said. "The performance at state will net him all-state accolades in 4A golf."

Conditions made it difficult for the golfers during the two-day tournament as the athletes had to battle through very cold and windy conditions on the first day before things improved slightly for day two.

Smith, who was the top golfer for the Rifle Bears this season, shot an opening round score of 77, while teammate Wolfgang Smith shot a 101 on the day. With conditions improving some on day two, both Rifle golfers saw improvements in their scores as Jacob Smith shot a round of 75, while Wolfgang Smith closed with a round of 97. Due to Jacob Smith's impressive scores on days one and two, the Rifle senior placed fourth in the state with a total of 152, finishing just six strokes behind Thompson Valley's Darren Edwards, who won the state tournament with a score of 146 (+2).

Following closely behind Edwards was Evergreen's Bridger Tenney, who shot a 149 (+5) in Littleton, while Eagle Valley's Barrett Jones shot a 149 (+5), tying Tenney for second. Roosevelt's Tyler Severin (152, +8) tied Smith for fourth, while Montrose's Micah Stangebye (152, +8) finished in the three-way tie for fourth. Montrose's Jordan Jennings (153, +9) and Valor Christian's Jake Welch (153, +9) tied for seventh in the state. Rifle's Wolfgang Smith finished with a total of 198, good for 76th place.

In team scores, the Montrose Indians won the 4A state title, followed closely by Evergreen and Valor Christian.

3A STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT

Much like the 4A state tournament in Littleton, the 3A state golf tournament at Indian Peaks Golf Course in Lafayette experienced bad weather on the first day, but unlike the 4A tournament, the first day of competition was canceled due to weather, condensing the state tournament into a one-round shootout.

At the 3A tournament, Basalt High School finished 10th as a team, shooting a one-round score of 35-over-par for a team total of 251. The Longhorns' best finish came from Roaring Fork's Drew Broadhurst, who shot an 8-over-par 80 to tie for 27th. Blake Exelbert was next for Basalt, shooting a 13-over 85 to tie for 49th, while Tanner Korn was a shot back, finishing in a tie for 56th. Glenwood's Holden Kleager shot a round of 88 to tie for 61st.