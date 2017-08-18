AP-BBN–Brewers-Rockies, 1st Ld,165

Rockies back Marquez with 3 HRs, beat Brewers 8-4

AP Photo CODZ107, CODZ106, CODZ101, CODZ103, CODZ105

Eds: APNewsNow. Rockies 8, Brewers 4. Corrects to three weeks in 1st paragraph. With AP Photos.

By BRENT W. NEW

Associated Press

Recommended Stories For You

DENVER — Charlie Blackmon hit his sixth leadoff home run of the season, German Marquez won for the first time in three weeks and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 on Friday night.

Gerardo Parra and Carlos Gonzalez also homered and each drove in two runs, and Nolan Arenado had a two-run triple for the Rockies, who are one game up on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the top NL wild card.

Marquez (10-5) allowed four runs — including three solo shots — in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one while getting his first win since July 29.

The Rockies took the lead with a three-run third. Marquez legged out a double with one out and Blackmon singled to put runners at the corners. Arenado got his two-run triple and Parra followed with a run-scoring single to put Colorado ahead 4-2.

Parra added a solo homer and Gonzalez's two-run shot a batter later chased Brewers starter Matt Garza (6-7) in the fifth.