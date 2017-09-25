Rojas has 4 RBIs as Marlins beat playoff-hopeful Rockies 5-4

DENVER — Miguel Rojas had a career-high four RBIs and the Miami Marlins held off Colorado 5-4 on Monday night, cutting the Rockies' lead for the second NL wild card to 1½ games over Milwaukee.

With five games remaining, the Rockies have lost six of eight and are clinging to a postseason spot as they seek their first playoff berth since 2009. Monday marked a missed opportunity to extend their advantage over the idle Brewers as well as St. Louis, which remained 2½ games back after a 10-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs earlier in the night.

The Marlins won even though slugger Giancarlo Stanton went hitless in five at-bats. He remained at 57 homers.