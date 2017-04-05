Runners and walkers take part in Grand River Gallop | PostIndependent.com

On a clear, crisp morning in view of the Rifle Bookcliff's, over 150 runners, walkers, and gawkers participated in the 18th Annual Grand River Gallop Super Hero 5K Run/2K Family Fun Run/Walk this past Saturday on April Fool's. From 4-month-olds to 80-somethings, the runners/walkers poured over the starting line with strollers and dogs in tow. The runners in superhero costumes abounded from Batman to Wonder Woman to dinosaurs and fairies.

The Grand River Gallop concludes the Grand River Meals on Wheels' March for Meals celebration, part of the national 2017 March for Meals campaign initiated by Meals On Wheels America (MOWA). More than 5,000 local Meals on Wheels Programs leverage a dedicated army of two million volunteers who day-in and day-out create an efficient and caring way to keep America's seniors independent, healthy and able to live in their own homes. Grand River Meals On Wheels delivered almost 17,000 people meals and over 8,000 pet meals during 2016 with the help of almost 90 volunteers.

Thank you to sponsors: FCI Constructors, Mac 5 Mortgage, Columbine Ford, Impressions, Rifleworks, Bookcliff's Survey Service, Crabtree Red Canyon Auto Body, Independence Run & Hike, Alpine Bank, and Rifle Parks and Recreation. The Grand River Gallop rose over $3,500 for Grand River Meals on Wheels of Western Garfield County, which currently delivers over 1,400 meals a month to elderly, disabled, and recovering individuals in western Garfield County.

The race is the second of the Colorado River Valley Charity Race Series, in which runners accumulate points based on their times in their respective age groups.

This year the top male and female runners received a prize of $50 worth of gold one dollar coins. The overall winner for the men's category was Josh Hejtmanek of New Castle at 17:54.

The top women's winner and second over the finish line overall was Angela Dunn of New Castle, finished in 20:41.

Mens

1. Josh Hejtmanek 17:54

2. Russel Bollig 21:00

3. Chad Johnson 21:17

4. Bob Byram 21:46

5. John Ferguson 21:47

6. John Stroud 21:51

7. Josh Nye 21:55

8. Candelario Deluera 21:58

9. Nicholas Heil 22:13

10. CJ Alberts 22:28

Womens

1. Angela Dunn 20:41

2. Kayla Toews 21:24

3. Erica Diemoz 21:39

4. Alyson Johnson 21:59

5. Andrea Arnold 23:59

6. Caryn Hettler 25:26

7. Elizabeth Parker 25:29

8. Dana Wood 25:51

9. Brandi Smythe 26:09

10. Kelly Sarno 26:18

The next Colorado River Charity Race will be the Titan Trot 5K in Silt on Saturday, May 13. The Titan Trot is a benefit for the Coal Ridge High School booster club.

For further information on the race series, contact Rifle Recreation at 970-665-6570 or visit http://www.rifleco.org or https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Silt/TitanTrot5K.