Schramer’s early goal leads Rams over Gore Rangers

On the road Saturday morning for a matchup with the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers, the Roaring Fork Rams held on for a huge 1-0 win in 3A Western Slope League play, continuing a terrific start to the 2017 season.

Against the Gore Rangers, sophomore Lucas Schramer scored just five minutes into the game for the Rams, giving Roaring Fork a pivotal early lead. From there, the two teams battled back and forth, but the Rams were able to hold on for the impressive win.

"We're getting pretty good with playing with a lead," Roaring Fork Head Coach Nick Forbes said. "They're a pretty young group, so the fact that they're learning how to manage a game is pretty comforting to me, especially after the heartbreak that was the Aspen game. So to come out and put a complete game together was huge."

With the win, Roaring Fork improves to 8-3 (3-1 3A WSL) on the season. The Rams will host the Grand Valley Cardinals Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Carbondale.

BASALT 3, GRAND VALLEY 0

In a tough 3A Western Slope League matchup in Basalt Saturday morning, the Grand Valley Cardinals dropped a 3-0 decision to the host Longhorns in less than ideal conditions.

Missing three starters for the game, the Cardinals fought hard, according to head coach Rick Van Vleet, but Grand Valley just couldn't buy a goal on the day.

With the loss, Grand Valley falls to 3-5-1 (0-3 3A WSL) on the season. The Cardinals will host the Aspen Skiers Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Parachute.

VOLLEYBALL

EAGLE VALLEY 3, GLENWOOD SPRINGS 0

Taking on the rival Eagle Valley Devils Saturday afternoon in Eagle, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls volleyball team dropped a tough three-set decision by scores of 23-25, 17-25 and 19-25 for just the second loss of the season.

Nine days after dropping a road matchup to Palisade, the Demons looked to rebound in another 4A Western Slope League matchup, but the veteran Glenwood group wasn't able to right the ship, at least for one more game.

With the loss, Glenwood sits at 10-2 (4-2 4A WSL) on the season. The Demons travel to Battle Mountain Thursday for another tough 4A WSL matchup.

GUNNISON 3, ROARING FORK 0

On the road for a long trip to Gunnison Saturday afternoon, the Roaring Fork Rams' girls volleyball team was shorthanded due to the rescheduling of an earlier game, and with a number of players moving up from junior varsity for the game, the Rams dropped a tough three-set decision to the Cowboys by scores of 9-25, 14-25 and 20-25.

"With a different on-court dynamic today, we just weren't able to pull off the win," Roaring Fork head coach Donna Bratcher said. "The girls made progress in each game and I'm very proud of how they played, especially in the third game, in which they had a 13-point comeback."

By falling to the Cowboys, Roaring Fork sits at 1-9 (0-4 3A WSL) on the season. The Rams will host the Olathe Pirates Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

STEAMBOAT 3, RIFLE 0

In a tough matchup between 4A Western Slope League foes, the Steamboat Springs Sailors' girls volleyball team topped the Rifle Bears' girls volleyball team in three-sets Saturday afternoon in Steamboat by scores of 7-25, 9-25 and 19-25.

Rifle struggled to get going in the first two sets before putting together a strong set in the third, but the Bears just couldn't overcome a strong Steamboat group.

With the loss to the Sailors, Rifle sits at 3-10 (1-6 4A WSL) on the season. The Bears will travel to Palisade Thursday for a league matchup with the Bulldogs at 6 p.m.