Seguin, Benn score in 2nd, Stars beat Avalanche 3-1

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn each had a goal and an assist in the second period, and the Dallas Stars held off the surprising Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Saturday night.

Ben Bishop made 21 saves and allowed only a third-period goal by Matt Duchene. Bishop has been in goal for both Dallas victories this season.

Esa Lindell added an empty-net goal with 39 seconds remaining. Devin Shore had two assists.

Colorado, last in the Central Division last season, entered the game atop the division standings after five games.

Seguin and Benn also played a big role in helping Dallas kill all four Avalanche power plays.

Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves for the Avalanche.

The Stars had 36 shots on goal to Colorado's 22. Dallas has not been outshot in any of the first five games.

The first period mirrored Dallas' season to date. The Stars entered the game averaging 10 more shots on goal per game than their opponents. They put 14 shots on Varlamov, and Colorado had only four. The period was scoreless.

That ended just 24 seconds into the second period. Benn sent a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle into the upper left corner of the net, assisted by Seguin.

Colorado's best scoring chance in the second came with 7 ½ minutes left, but Bishop saved a short-range shot by J.T. Compher following a Dallas giveaway.

Seguin scored on the power play a second before the period ended. Shore passed across the slot to Seguin, who wristed the puck over Varlamov from the inside edge of the left circle. Benn also had an assist on the goal.

NOTES: Benn's goal was only the fourth for Dallas while skating 5-on-5 this season, and the third Colorado had allowed with both teams at full strength. . The Stars have scored one power-play goal in each game, including all three of Seguin's goals this season. . Avalanche C Tyson Jost missed his second game because of a bone bruise on his left knee. . Stars D Dan Hamhuis returned after sitting out two games with a groin injury.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Complete a two-game trip on Tuesday at St. Louis.

Stars: Stay at home to play Arizona on Tuesday.