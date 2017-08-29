Sloan’s hat trick lead Rams over Bears

On the road for the opening game of the season, the Roaring Fork Rams' boys soccer team picked up a 4-2 win over the host Rifle Bears Tuesday night to get the 2017 season off to a positive start under head coach Nick Forbes.

Against the Bears, Roaring Fork senior Aidan Sloan found the back of the net three time to lead the Rams' attack, while senior Ronald Clemente found the back of the net once to cap off the scoring for Roaring Fork in the win.

Sloan and Clemente added one assist each in the win, while Liam Laird chipped in with one assist of his own for the Rams.

No individual stats were reported for Rifle.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS 3, GJ CENTRAL 2

Taking on the host Grand Junction Central Warriors Tuesday afternoon, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boys soccer team used a second-half comeback to pull off a 3-2 road win for its second win of the young season under head coach Wayne Smith.

Recommended Stories For You

The Demons came out firing early on in the game, dominating much of the first half against the Warriors. In the second half, a defensive mistake cost the Demons a goal as the Warriors slotted one home on a penalty kick, but the Demons were able to hang on for the big road win.

Alan Videla, Finlay Roberts and Clayton Horning scored for the Demons, while goalkeeper Carlos Guardado made four saves to backstop Glenwood to victory.

ASPEN 3, ROARING FORK 1

Hosting the Aspen Skiers Tuesday evening in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Rams' volleyball team dropped a three-set match by scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-9 to start the 2017 season under second-year head coach Donna Bratcher.

The Rams held a 10-3 lead in set one before the Skiers battled back to take the first set.

From there, following the collapse in the first set, the young Rams never seemed to be able to get back on track in sets two and three, as the Skiers simply took over down the stretch to hand the young Rams their first loss of the season.