Smith, Bears win at Bookcliff | PostIndependent.com

Competing at the Bookcliff Country Club Monday afternoon against 13 other schools, the Rifle Bears girls golf team picked up yet another early-season tournament win, shooting a team round of 247 to win the Bookcliff tournament by 23 shots over Grand Junction (270).

The Glenwood Springs Demons placed third at the tournament, shooting a team round of 288, while Palisade (298) and Aspen (319) rounded out the top five at the country club.

Along with winning the team portion of the tournament, Rifle's Masi Smith won the individual portion of the tournament for her third win this spring.

Smith, who has placed in the top two of every tournament she's competed in this season, shot a round of 71 to top Grand Junction's Gracie Olkowski by six strokes to win the tournament comfortably.

Behind Olkowski, Palisade's Aly Shuman shot a 78 to finish just one shot back, while Rifle junior Elly Walters placed fourth with a round of 85.