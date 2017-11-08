Swanson, Nevin top boy and girl in annual GSMS fenceline run

For the 18th straight year, Glenwood Springs Middle School held the annual All-Star Fenceline run Wednesday afternoon, this year under the direction of Glenwood track & field head coach Blake Risner.

In place of the mile run that was used to determine the aerobic endurance assessment test, former GSMS physical education teacher Frank Miller designed the fenceline run, which is a 60m run around the playing fields of GSMS, in 1996.

This year, 8th grader Reid Swanson and 7th grader Sophia Nevin won the boys and girls fenceline run. Swanson turned in a time of one minutes, 48 seconds and one one-hundredth of a second to win the boys' race by seven seconds, while Nevin turned in a time 1:54.7, winning the girls' race by nearly seven full seconds as well.

Behind Nevin in the girls' race was 8th grader Sydney Reinhold, who clocked a time of 2:00.8, narrowly beating out 7th grader Cate Simpson with a time of 2:01.5. Eighth grader Emma Barsness placed fourth with a time of 2:02., while fellow 8th graders Kenzie Winder (2:22.6) and Kenna Wilson (2:13.7) placed fifth and sixth behind Barsness.

Seventh grader Tori Parrish turned in a seventh-place finish with a time of 2:16.5, while seventh graders Jessie Spires (2:19.1), Monnica Meza (2:19.6) and Bailey Risner (2:20.2) rounded out the top 10 girls in the fenceline run.

In the boys' race, 8th grader Ethan Fergen finished behind Swanson in second place with a time of 1:55.4, while 8th grader Brian Aguilar placed third with a time of 1:59.4. Eighth grader Azuriah Ortiz turned in a time of 2:01.1 to place fourth, while fellow 8th grader Thane Newton placed fifth with a time of 2:03.2. Eighth grader Irvin Ayon placed sixth with a time of 2:03.5, narrowly missing the top five, while 6th grader Erick Vazquez recorded a time of 2:05.2 in his first fenceline run to place seventh.

Eighth grader Zack Cobb (2:05.8), 6th grader Cameron Steen (2:06.9) and 8th grader Abadiel Rosales (2:10.2) rounded out the top ten boys in the annual fenceline run.