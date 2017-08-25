Teheran finally wins again at home, Braves top Rockies 5-2

ATLANTA — Julio Teheran won at home for the first time in four months, Matt Kemp and Kurt Suzuki hit home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat Chad Bettis and the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Friday night.

Teheran (8-11) snapped an Atlanta record streak of nine straight home losses as he allowed two runs and five hits with no walks in 7 1/3 innings.

Kemp and Suzuki each hit first-pitch homers off Bettis (0-1). Kemp hit a two-run shot in the first and Suzuki led off the second with a line-drive shot over the left-field wall. Kemp had three hits.

Mark Reynolds hit his 27th homer in the seventh for Colorado.

Bettis, making his third start since his return from surgery and treatment for testicular cancer, allowed five runs in five innings.

Arodys Vizcaino pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Teheran beat San Diego in his first start at SunTrust Park on April 14. The right-hander was 0-9 with a 7.37 ERA in his next 12 home starts. He is 6-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 12 road starts.

The Rockies have lost five of six but still hold one of the two NL wild cards.

As part of Major League Baseball's first Players Weekend featuring nontraditional uniforms, Braves players wore dark blue shirts with red sleeves, numbers and caps and white pants. The Rockies' road gray uniforms had light purple sleeves, numbers and caps.

Players took advantage of the freedom to add more color. Colorado's Bettis, Reynolds, Jon Gray and Raimel Tapia and Atlanta's Ozzie Albies were among players to wear multicolored striped socks.

Ender Inciarte wore gold cleats. Carlos Gonzalez had his image painted on his bat, which also had purple trim.

Teheran wore his initials "JT" for his jersey nickname as he finally shook off his long streak of home struggles. Teheran, an All-Star in 2014 and 2016, gave up Charlie Blackmon's run-scoring single in the third but then allowed only one baserunner the next three innings.

Teheran appeared to have a problem while throwing his warmup pitches before the eighth. After a visit from assistant trainer Jim Lovell and manager Brian Snitker, Teheran recorded one out before being pulled.

Craig McMurtry (1984) and Shelby Miller (2015) each lost eight straight home games for Atlanta.