Titans, Rams land two each on 3A WSL All-Conference first team

After making a deep run into the Colorado High School Activities Association's 3A state playoffs, both the Roaring Fork Rams and the Coal Ridge Titans earned multiple 3A Western Slope League honors, seeing two players each land on the first-team all-conference list. Coal Ridge led the league with the most players on the team with six total, as well as head coach Michael Mikalakis earning Coach of the Year honors for the Titans going 7-1 in league play, winning the 3A WSL title.

Seniors Ezequiel Vazquez and Marcus Amaya earned first-team honors for the Titans, who made a run to the round of 16 where they lost to Kent Denver 1-0, while juniors Aidan Sloan and Max Candela earned first-team honors for the Rams, who made a run to the Great Eight where they lost to Kent Denver, 3-1.

Vazquez scored four goals on the year to place fifth among the Titans in goals scored, but the lightning-quick senior led the Titans in assists with 20, finishing with 28 points on the season. Amaya finished his final season in the white and blue with 16 goals and 13 assists, good for a team-high 45 points.

Sloan did a little bit of everything for the Rams this fall, scoring 16 goals and dishing off eight assists for a team-high 40 points. Four of Sloan's 16 goals were game-winning goals, giving him the title of clutch player on the team. Candela was very solid on the back end for the Rams, but offensively the junior added six goals and one assist on the year for 13 points, good for fourth-best on the team.

Joining the two Titans and two Rams on the first team was Basalt sophomore defender Richie Argueta and Grand Valley junior forward Angel Garcia. Argueta didn't record a point on the net, but was a standout defender, while Garcia scored 19 goals on the season for the Cardinals.

Four Titans made the honorable mention team in the 3A WSL as seniors Ishmael Ramirez and Jordi Serna and Ezequiel Contreras and freshman Moises Contreras earned the honors. Serna scored 14 goals and six assists (34 points) on the season, while Ramirez led the Titans in goals with 19 on the season. Ezequiel Contreras added two goals and two assists on the season, while Moises Contreras added two goals and one assist for the Titans.

Roaring Fork senior captain Edwin Candela earned honorable mention for the Rams, while junior Ronald Clemente joined him on the honorable mention team for Roaring Fork. Clemente scored six goals and recorded three assists (15 points) on the season, while Candela didn't record a point but was vital defensively, serving as the team rock in the back half.

Basalt senior goalkeeper Jose Zavalda earned honorable mention for the Longhorns after allowed just 29 goals on the season, stopping 107 shots on the season.

Delta's junior defender Jose Pantoja earned 3A WSL Player of the Year honors for his stellar play along the back line for the league-runner-up Panthers.