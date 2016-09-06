Titans top Bears behind big second half | PostIndependent.com

Thanks to a five-goal second half on Tuesday against the Rifle Bears, the Coal Ridge Titans’ boys soccer team picked up a 7-1 win at home to move to 2-0 on the young season.

For Coal Ridge, Jordni Serna and Luis Galaviz found the back of the net once each, while Marcus Amaya recorded a hat trick for the Titans. Josh Fulk capped things off with two goals (and one assist) on the night as Israel Navarro, Gustavo Archill and Lisandro Chacon added one assist each.

For Rifle, Jose Quinones scored the lone goal for the Bears, finding the back of the net in the second half.

Despite scoring seven goals on the night, the Titans led at the half just 2-0 before going on their run.

“We started off slow in the first half because we got away from how we usually play,” Coal Ridge Head Coach Michael Mikalakis said. “Once we started playing the possession game we were creating a lot more scoring opportunities and taking advantage of them.”

The Bears fall to 0-3 on the year, but Head Coach David Romero is taking the loss as a learning experience for the young Bears.

“I feel like Coal Ridge is a good team that plays at a different speed than we are used to,” Romero said. “We just got shell-shocked. We made some adjustments that stopped them in the first half, but then we just got discouraged and a saw a little bit of the old Rifle that we are trying to change. I think we will learn a lot from a game like that.”

The Titans will host Telluride on Friday in a home tournament with Pagosa Springs and Fountain Valley, while the Bears will host Battle Mountain at 4 p.m. Thursday at Rifle High School.

TITANS STUMBLE AGAINST EAGLES

Looking to pick up its second win of the season, the Coal Ridge volleyball team dropped a tough matchup on the road to Paonia, Tuesday, by scores of 14-25, 25-23, 21-25 and 19-25.

For the Titans, senior Dana Kotz led the way with 28 assists, 13 digs and five aces.

Nicole Mooney led the team with 11 kills, and Kaitlyn Harlow added seven. Emily Wright chipped in with 16 digs, while Cheyanne Williams added nine digs.

Santana Martinez finished 16-for-16 serving with four aces in the four-set loss.

“It took us a little bit to wake up, but they fought hard against a very good team,” Coal Ridge Head Coach Aimee Gerber said.

The Titans will hit the road again for a matchup with Grand Junction Central at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

GLENWOOD SWEEPS GJ CENTRAL

On the road for a matchup with the Grand Junction Central Warriors on Tuesday, the Glenwood Springs Demons’ girls volleyball team picked up a big three-set sweep of the Warriors for their fifth win of the young season.

Glenwood won with scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-18.

Maritza Nevarez and Zoe Lyon came off the bench to give the Demons a spark that was needed to pick up the win.

Sitting at 5-1 on the season, Glenwood will travel to Summit on Thursday for a matchup with the Tigers.

DEMONS FALL TO TIGERS ON ROAD

Despite holding a 2-1 lead at the half the Glenwood Springs Demons’ boys soccer team was outscored Tuesday by Grand Junction in the second half on the way to a 3-2 loss on the road.

Clayton Horning had both goals in the first half for the Demons, but some mental lapses on the back end in the second half led to the one-goal loss, dropping Glenwood to 1-2 on the season.

“We had a really good first half and controlled the tempo, much like in our last game [against Steamboat],” Glenwood Head Coach Wayne Smith said. “Then we came out in the second half and had little lapses of consciousness in the back end, and teams capitalize on them. We can’t keep doing that, and we need to learn from adversity and adapt to it.”

Glenwood will have a full week off before hosting Grand Junction Central at home on Sept. 13.

BEARS SWEEP EAGLES

Rifle softball moved to 8-0 on the season on Tuesday, with a two-game sweep of the visiting Eagle Valley Eagles, 13-3 and 3-2.

Kaitlyn Jackson hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh in game two to clinch the sweep.

On the mound, Jackson pitched two complete games, striking out a combined 13 hitters on the day.

Delaney Phillips recorded four hits and two runs scored in game one, while Amanda Green chipped in with four hits on the day as well.

The Bears will travel to the Berthod Tournament this weekend with a matchup against Lewis-Palmer on the slate for Friday night.

RAMS TOP BULLDOGS IN FOUR SETS

Roaring Fork picked up a big win over Moffat County on Tuesday, winning in four sets by scores of 26-24, 25-21, 17-25 and 25-21.

“We’re very proud of JV and varsity and how we’re coming together as a team,” Rams Head Coach Donna Batcher said. “We’re excited to continue to build and get better.”

The Rams are now 2-3 on the season and will hit the court again, Thursday, with a road matchup against Cedaredge.