Titans top Huskies, 31-14
September 15, 2017
On the road for a showdown with the Battle Mountain Huskies on Friday night in Edwards, the Coal Ridge Titans' football team had to wait out an hour weather delay at halftime before taking over in the second half for a 31-14 road win, pushing the Titans to 2-1 on the season under first-year head coach Bob Frederickson.
Against the Huskies, Coal Ridge scored three touchdowns in the second half, highlighted by a blocked punt by senior Jacx Power that was returned for a score by senior Kolby Lord, capping off the win for Coal Ridge.
Power rushed for three scores in the game as the Titans have seemingly found a balance to their spread offensive attack under Frederickson.
Sitting at 2-1 on the year, the Titans will host Olathe at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 in New Castle.
