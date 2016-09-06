Trapani wins Steamboat Stage Race | PostIndependent.com

Glenwood Springs High School sophomore Lucca Trapani swept all three stages and the overall title at last weekend’s Steamboat Velo Road Stage Race.

This year was the eighth running of the event, which attracted over 300 competitors to the Steamboat Springs area. A stage race is a multi-day event with individual races each day and an overall classification. This one was based on time, like the Tour de France, so the rider with the lowest elapsed time in all races is the overall “General Classification” champion.

Trapani dominated the Junior Men 15-16 division, and was competitive among the Junior Men 17-18 division, as both age groups started together in all races except the time trial. Trapani had the fastest time in the opening 22-kilometer time trial by a margin of 29 seconds. He completed the rolling, windy course in 31 minutes, 55 seconds.

He continued his winning ways on Sunday in the 46-mile road race, which included over 3,000 vertical feet of climbing across the 20-mile park area southwest of Steamboat Springs. His time of 2:19:41 was a whopping 4:37 faster than the next-highest finisher in his age group, and he finished 6th among the Junior Men 17-18 group.

Trapani enjoyed a comfortable overall lead of more than seven minutes going into the final criterium Monday, in downtown Steamboat. The four-corner, rectangular course included a hill and fast turns for the Junior Men’s multi-lap, 35-minute timed race.

Trapani’s lead was never in jeopardy as he remained with the front runners and won the sprint for his age group. His total time for the overall, “General Classification” championship was 3:21:04.

“It was a fun race”, the Glenwood native said after finishing Monday’s criterium. “I like the variety of stage races, with a time trial, road race and criterium, because each one requires a different strategy.”

Next up for the 16 year-old cyclist is the second stop on the high school mountain bike race circuit this Saturday in Leadville, where he will rejoin his GSHS Dirt Demons teammates for some fast, fat-tired racing in the dirt.