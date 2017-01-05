Troy Terry lifts US past Canada in world junior thriller | PostIndependent.com

BC-HKO–World Junior,236

Troy Terry lifts US past Canada in world junior thriller

MONTREAL — Troy Terry scored the lone shootout goal, Tyler Parsons stopped all five shots he faced in the tiebreaker and the United States outlasted Canada 5-4 on Thursday night to win the world junior hockey title.

The game was decided in the five-round shootout after a 20-minute overtime period.

On Wednesday in the semifinals, Terry scored on all three of his shootout attempts to give the United States a 4-3 victory over Russia. The University of Denver forward is an Anaheim draft pick.

The United States won its fourth title and first since 2013. The teams met for the fourth time in the championship game, with the Americans also winning in 2004 and 2010 and Canada in 1997. Canada won the last of its record 16 titles in 2015.

The Americans overcame two two-goal deficits to force overtime.

Thomas Chabot and Jeremy Lauzon opened the scoring for Canada in the first period, and Charlie McAvoy and Kieffer Bellows countered for the U.S. in the second. Canada’s took a 4-2 lead in the third on goals by Nicolas Roy and Mathieu Joseph, but Bellows cut it to one with his second of game and Colin White tied it with nearly 13 minutes left.

Parson made 46 saves, and Carter Hart stopped 31 shots for Canada.

The U.S. also beat Canada 3-1 on Saturday in their group finale.

Earlier, Russia beat Sweden 2-1 in overtime in the bronze-medal game.