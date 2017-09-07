Wedhorn’s huge night leads Demons past Tigers

Opening up 4A Western Slope League play Thursday night inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium, the Glenwood Springs Demons' volleyball team swept the visiting Summit Tigers by scores of 25-20, 25-10 and 25-19 to improve to 7-0 on the season.

Taking on Summit, the Demons were locked in a point-for-point battle in the first set before coming out on top by five. The second set was all Glenwood, but the third set got off to a tough start.

Following the tough start in the final set, the Glenwood girls righted the ship and came back from a four-point deficit to pick up the win.

Against the Tigers, senior Tye Wedhorn had a tremendous night, recording 13 kills and seven digs to lead the Demons to the win on a night filled with 7's — 7-0 on the year, 7 seniors and Sept. 7.

Along with Wedhorn, junior Baylee Johnson had a strong night, recording seven kills, while senior setter Kassidi Johnson picked up five aces. Senior libero Maddie Bolitho turned in a strong defensive performance, tallying 25 digs on the night.

Sitting at 7-0 on the season under first-year head coach Kehau Rust, the Demons will have a week off before taking on the Steamboat Springs Sailors Sept. 16 on the road.

RAMS SWEPT BY BRUINS

On the road for a matchup against the Cedaredge Bruins Thursday night, the Roaring Fork Rams' girls volleyball team lost in three sets by scores of 12-25, 17-25 and 16-25.

"The first game was a little off for us, but the girls picked up the energy and play-level in the last two games," Roaring Fork Head Coach Donna Bratcher said. "They played really hard and as a team."

Against the Bruins, senior Lily Nichols had a strong night serving the ball, but it wasn't enough for the Rams to take a set in the matchup with the Bruins.

"Every week they are growing a bit more and showing improvement," Bratcher said. "You can still tell they are a young team and putting everything together. They played with high spirits and fought it out though."

With the loss, Roaring Fork sits at 1-4 on the season. The Rams take on the Basalt Longhorns Sept. 12 on the road.

RIFLE PLACES 6TH AT BLACK CANYON INVITATIONAL

Competing at Black Canyon Golf Course in Montrose Thursday morning, the Rifle Bears' boys golf team turned in a sixth-place finish out of 18 teams, shooting a team score of 238.

Rifle senior Jacob Smith tied for 10th overall in the individual scoring, shooting a round of 76 to finish behind the top three of Montrose's Micah Strangebye (67), Montrose's Jordan Jennings (68) and Grand Junction's Blake Schneiter (71).

Along with Smith, Cannon Wall shot a round of 81 while Wolfgang Smith (81), Tegan Costanzo (106) and Jackson Davis (120) rounded out the day for the Bears.

Joining Rifle at the Black Canyon Invitational was the Coal RIdge Titans' boys golf team under the direction of head coach Greg Gortsema.

For Coal Ridge, senior Billett Porter shot a round of 90, while sophomore Austin Gerber shot a round of 93. Ryan Kotz (98), Sean Mooney (100) and Kobe Ottosen (101) rounded out the day for the Titans.

Coal Ridge hosts the Titan Invitational Sept. 13 at Lakota Canyon, starting at 9 a.m.