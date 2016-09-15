Week 3 loaded with big matchups around WSL | PostIndependent.com

Week 3 in Western Slope football didn’t go so well for local teams as the Grand Valley Cardinals, Rifle Bears, Glenwood Springs Demons and Coal Ridge Titans all lost in one fashion or another. With a full week to prepare, the Cardinals and Titans look to get into the win column, while the Bears will enjoy a much-needed week off after playing three straight weeks to start the season. Outside of the three down-valley teams, Glenwood Springs hits the road for an early-season matchup with Steamboat, while Basalt — coming off of their big win over Grand Valley — travels to Delta this week.

Grand Valley Cardinals vs. Roaring Fork Rams, 7 p.m.

The young Cardinals experienced two massively different ends of the spectrum in Weeks 1 and 2. In Week 1, Grand Valley romped over Vail Christian 46-6 to open up their new football facility in Parachute, but Week 2 was nowhere near the same.

In Week 2 against the Basalt Longhorns, Grand Valley was blown out 49-7 due to turnovers, penalties and missed assignments defensively. But as Head Coach Tim Lenard said, the Week 2 loss is part of the growth process for the Grand Valley program.

Now, they’ll play a third straight game at home to open the season, hosting Roaring Fork tonight at 7 p.m. The Rams come into the Week 3 matchup at 0-2 having lost games to Olathe and Battle Mountain.

Friday’s game in Parachute will feature two teams with dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in Jeff Holbrook (Grand Valley) and Hayden Bernot (Roaring Fork) along with two outstanding athletes out of the backfield in Jonathan Pena (Grand Valley) and Aldo Pinela (Roaring Fork).

Glenwood Springs at Steamboat Springs, 7 p.m.

Coming off of a heartbreaking one-point loss on the road last Thursday to the Kennedy Commanders, the Glenwood Springs Demons (0-2) hit the road once again to take on the Steamboat Springs Sailors tonight at 7 p.m.

Led by senior quarterback Jake Townsley, senior running back Easton Gaddis and sophomore receiver Luke Gair, the Demons have plenty of weapons offensively to compete with the Sailors, who moved down to 2A from 3A this year.

Steamboat comes into tonight’s game with an 0-2 record as well, so each team is looking for its first win of the season. The Sailors have scored just 14 points on the year, while the Demons have scored 27 points through two games.

Coal Ridge Titans vs. Battle Mountain, 7 p.m.

It’s been a frustrating start to the season for the playoff-hopeful Coal Ridge Titans under second-year Head Coach Trorie Rickert, but Week 3 offers the veteran Titans a chance to get into the win column and get their season back on track.

Battle Mountain, which topped Roaring Fork in Week 2, 13-7, makes the trip to New Castle for tonight’s showdown to take on a balanced Titans attack led by senior quarterback Jackson Sargent and standout receivers Raul Ramirez and Jacob Morgan.

This will be the second home game of the year for the Titans, so getting a win on familiar turf would be a huge boost to the Titans in 2016.

Basalt at Delta, 7 p.m.

The Longhorns are flying high this week after trouncing the Grand Valley Cardinals last Friday, 49-7.

Led by standout quarterback Miles Levy, Basalt features a prolific passing attack that allows them to move the ball up and down the field with ease as Levy and senior wide receiver Kyle Roberts have developed some serious chemistry in 2016. But that’s not all the Longhorns do well. When the passing game isn’t clicking, Basalt can rely on senior running backs Ian Lumsden and Alex Alberto to move the ball on the ground in a power running scheme, which is what they did last Friday at Grand Valley.

Now, Basalt gets a crack at Delta tonight. The Panthers are 1-1 on the season after dropping down to 2A from 3A this season.

After dropping the opening game of the year to Durango, Delta bounced back in Week 2 with a big 50-13 win over the Moffat County Bulldogs.