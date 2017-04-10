Wil Myers hits for cycle as Padres beat Rockies 5-3 | PostIndependent.com

DENVER — Wil Myers hit a leadoff triple in the eighth inning to complete the first cycle of his career, and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Monday night.

Myers singled in the first, doubled in the third and homered in the sixth to help the Padres win for the third time in four games. Matt Kemp had the only other cycle in San Diego history on Aug. 14, 2015, also at Coors Field.

Hunter Renfroe also homered for the Padres, a two-run shot. Miguel Diaz (1-0) and five other pitchers combined to keep Colorado in check.

DJ LeMahieu and Mark Reynolds homered for the Rockies.

Jarred Cosart started for San Diego in place of Trevor Cahill, who went on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. Cosart was solid for four innings, holding the Rockies without a run and inducing three double plays to get out of jams.

He left with a 1-0 lead on Myers' RBI double in the third but didn't get the win because he didn't last five innings.

The Padres padded their lead in the fifth on Myers' leadoff homer. After a one-out walk, Renfroe took Tyler Chatwood deep just over the scoreboard in right field to make it 4-0.

Chatwood (0-2), who was 4-8 with a 6.12 ERA at Coors Field last year, allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

LeMahieu hit a solo homer in the sixth and Reynolds a two-run shot, his fourth, with two outs in the ninth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Manager Andy Green said C Hector Sanchez (concussion) is progressing well and is on track to come off the disabled list when eligible. Green said he might slow down Sanchez's timeline to give him more time to recover. Sanchez has missed four games. … Green said Cahill (back), put on the DL retroactive to April 3, could make his next scheduled start.

SURPRISE, SURPRISE

San Diego catcher Luis Torrens made his first start, but didn't find out he was in the lineup until he arrived at Coors Field on Monday. That was by design, Green said.

"I did the same thing to Torrens that I did for Allen Cordoba, which is getting him no heads up whatsoever, figuring it would keep him sleepless all night," Green said. "I would rather ambush him with their start."

Torrens was hitless in three at-bats before leaving in a double-switch.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Jered Weaver (0-1, 7.20 ERA) will make his second start for San Diego. Weaver allowed four runs in five innings during his Padres debut Thursday.

Rockies: Rookie RHP Antonio Senzatela will get the second start of his career. He tossed five shutout innings in his major league debut at Milwaukee on Thursday. He finished with six strikeouts in Colorado's 2-1 win.

