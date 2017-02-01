Wilson, Prough reach title match at 33rd Annual Les Mattocks Invitational | PostIndependent.com

Competing in the 33rd Annual Les Mattocks Invitational this past weekend, the Glenwood Springs Demons sent six wrestlers to the event, seeing two of them reach the first-place match with one of them winning it all in his respective weight class.

Senior Myles Wilson and junior Riley Prough each reached the first-place match for the Demons as Wilson rolled to the championship match in the 182-pound weight class, while Prough pinned his way to the first-place match in the 126-pound weight class.

For Wilson, the Iowa signee pinned Falcon’s Jarrod Davis, Legend’s Cory Bigby and Erie’s Zachary Roper in a combined 83 seconds to clinch a spot in the first-place match against Thunderridge’s Jon (Jack) Huber.

In the first-place match, Wilson battled through three periods against Huber before pulling off a tough 5-2 win by decision to win the 182-pound weight class.

As for Prough, the junior pinned Denver West’s Luis Lobo in just 21 seconds in his first match before then pinning Jefferson’s Randy Duran in 21 seconds, as well. Following up his first two pins, Prough then pinned Vista Peak’s Trsitan Curtis and Adams City’s Nicholas Gonzales, setting up a first-place match with Air Academy’s Jason Hanenberger.

Against Hanenberg, Prough had a tough time scoring points, eventually falling by decision, 6-0, to finish second overall in the 126-pound weight class.

Outside of Prough and Wilson, Felix Cano, Larry Flores, Joaquin Garcia and Amos Wilson also competed in the invitational.

Cano competed in the 120-pound weight class and received a bye to start the day before then taking on Mountain Vista’s Lon Ingram in the second round.

Against Ingram, Cano rolled to a 10-1 major decision to set up a quarterfinal matchup with Erie’s Adam Evertz.

Evertz controlled Cano for much of the match before pinning him at the 3:13 mark to force Cano into the consolation bracket.

In his first match of the consolation round, Cano squared up with Rampart’s Ben Bancroft before pinning him in just 1:53 to move on to the consolation semifinals against Thunderridge’s Zachary Gross.

Against Gross, Cano won by fall again, pinning Gross in just 4:34 to clinch a spot in the fifth-place match.

Taking on Adams City’s Blake Reichel in the fifth-place match, Cano fell by decision, 2-0, to finish sixth overall at the invitational.

Following up Cano, Glenwood’s Larry Flores competed in the 138-pound weight class, taking on Conifer’s Rhett Kilgore in the first match of the day. Against Kilgore, Flores won by fall in just 1:27, setting him up for a matchup against Jefferson’s Nick Gallegos.

Against Gallegos, Flores lost by decision, 10-4, to push him into the consolation bracket.

Flores would receive a bye in the second round of the consolation bracket and matched up against Aurora Central’s Jeremiah Gooley in the third round of the consolation bracket.

Flores would pin Gooley in just 2:13 to set up a fourth round matchup with Erie’s Ernest Quintana.

Against Quintana, Flores fell by decision, 7-5, to wrap up his weekend.

In the 145-pound weight class, Garcia would start fast for Glenwood, winning by decision, 11-5, over Falcon’s Denzel Carrucini in the first round.

Following his win over Carrucini, Garcia squared off with Lakewood’s Rylan Morgan in the second round. Morgan would pin Garcia in just 1:41, pushing Garcia into the consolation round.

After receiving a second-round bye in the consolation bracket, Garcia squared off with Legend’s Aden Jarmen, winning by sudden victory, 8-6, to advance to the fourth round of the consolation round.

In the final round, Garcia matched up with Mountain Vista’s Nolan Stritchko. Against Stritchko, Garcia had a tough time getting on the board, falling by decision 3-0 to cap off his weekend at the invitational.

Rounding things out on the weekend for Glenwood, Amos Wilson wrestled in the 152-pound weight class at the tournament and went 1-2 on the weekend.

After receiving a first-round bye, Wilson went on to pin Falcon’s Jake Jensen at the 5:09 mark to set up a quarterfinals matchup with Standley Lake’s Weston Short.

Against Short, Wilson fell by decision, 7-5, in a back-and-forth battle, pushing him into the consolation bracket.

In his final match of the day, Wilson went up against Erie’s Quintin Hyrup in the fourth-round of the consolation bracket. Wilson would lose by decision, 10-4, to finish off the weekend for the Demons.

Glenwood will host Moffat County and Summit at 5 p.m. Friday night in a TRI dual.