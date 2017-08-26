Colorado AG charges Silt cop with insurance fraud

Silt Police Officer Michael Taylor has been charged with insurance fraud and other financial crimes, Colorado Attorney General Cynthia H. Coffman said in a news release Friday.

Taylor was indicted by the Colorado Statewide Grand Jury on three counts of felony insurance fraud, three counts of felony forgery and three counts of felony theft. The indictment followed an investigation by the Attorney General's office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the news release said.

The indictment alleges that Taylor made three deceptive insurance claims from 2010 to 2015 and received tens of thousands of dollars in insurance payments.

He is accused, in part, of making a false police report in 2015 claiming that someone had gone into his wife's vehicle and stolen thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. He is accused of then making a false insurance claim based upon that false police report and receiving $9,918 from the insurance company before his fraud was uncovered.

"Insurance fraud is a crime that affects everyone in Colorado by driving up premiums and creating red tape for our hardworking and honest citizens," Coffman said. "The fact that this alleged criminal behavior was perpetrated by someone who was sworn police officer, who was supposed to protect Coloradans, makes this even more grievous."

The attorney general’s news release said the case has been filed in Garfield County.

A Cpl. Mike Taylor was listed Saturday on the town’s Police Department website, and inquiries about his status with the seven-man department were not immediately answered. The website said Cpl. Taylor joined the Silt Police Department in June 2011 after spending most of his career as an officer in Pennsylvania. It said he has a total of 21 years of service, including airport rescue firefighting, resource officer, field training officer and hostage negotiator.

“In his off time, he enjoys skiing, hiking, mountain biking and golfing,” the website said.