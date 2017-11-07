Early election results: History and CMC taxes faltering

Early election results Tuesday showed a mixed bag on tax questions.

In Garfield County, Clerk and Recorder Jean Alberico estimated that tallies below represented about two-thirds of ballots.

• A proposed new tax to raise $1 million a year for Garfield County’s seven historical societies was trailing 4,981-4,123.

• Grand River Hospital District’s plan to issue $89.4 million in bonds to rebuild E. Dene Moore Care Center and double the number of overnight beds at Grand River Hospital in Rifle was on its way to passage, up 2,399-1,165.

• Colorado Mountain College’s proposal to adjust its property tax levy to offset losses from the state’s Gallagher Amendment was headed to defeat, winning just above 45 percent approval. The Colorado secretary of state had the tally from Garfield, Pitkin, Eagle, Lake, Routt and Summit counties at 17,296 against and 15,038 in favor.

• For the only contested CMC Board of Trustees seat, longtime education consultant Peg Portscheller of Battlement Mesa was leading former Rifle Mayor Randy Winkler 11,503-7,942, according to the secretary of state’s site.

• A proposal to make New Castle the last town in Garfield County to collect a one-time use tax on automobile purchases by residents was narrowly trailing, 332-313.

• Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District’s property tax levy continuation plan was winning easily in Garfield and Pitkin counties’ early tallies, 1,421-796.