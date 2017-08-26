Father saves girl who fell, hit head in Roaring Fork at Grottos

A father on Saturday saved his daughter who fell into the Roaring Fork River near the Grottos, about 10 miles east of Aspen, Pitkin County authorities said.

The Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a call at about 1:15 p.m. that a 15-year-old Front Range girl who fell, hit her head and was submerged in the river.

Upon arrival a Pitkin County sheriff's deputy learned that the girl was underwater for over 45 seconds after falling approximately 15 feet.

Her father climbed down to rescue her, discovered she was not breathing and administered CPR. The girl was brought up from the river where she was cared for by family and bystanders, one whom was a nurse.

Aspen Ambulance and Aspen Volunteer Fire Department along with bystanders carried the girl about a mile to a waiting ambulance, and she was then taken to Aspen Valley Hospital.