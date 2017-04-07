Fire collapses barn near Carbondale | PostIndependent.com

Fire collapses barn near Carbondale
April 7, 2017
Firefighters were battling a barn blaze near Carbondale, and the barn had collapsed.
A call came in at 11:45 a.m. Friday morning and as of 12:40 p.m., firefighters were still extinguishing the flames.
Jenny Cutright, spokeswoman for the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District, said that she was not aware of any livestock in or near the barn, but more information will be forthcoming.
She said it was near Iron Rose Ranch off of Colorado 82 east of town.
