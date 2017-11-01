James Nichols to be Rifle’s next city manager

After months of searching, Rifle has found its next city manager.

James Nichols, former county manager for Douglas County, Nevada, will be announced as the city's next manager during the Rifle City Council meeting tonight.

Approving his employment agreement has already been added to the meeting’s agenda.

Nichols worked as the county manager for Douglas County (population of 50,000) from September 2014 to January 2016. Prior to that he worked as the assistant city manager in Midland, Texas from 2011-2014 (population of 120,000), the deputy city manager for Las Vegas, Nevada from 2009-2011 and the deputy city manager for Goodyear, Arizona (population of 62,000).

City officials and other members of the community met with five finalists last month.