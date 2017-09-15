CDOT clears rockslide on Colorado 82 overnight

Colorado 82 was closed for a couple of hours overnight because of a rockslide 5 miles south of Glenwood Springs.

The road is open this morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation Twitter account.

CO-82 Open W of Carbondale rock slide clean up continues — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) September 15, 2017



Though the tweet refers to “west of Carbondale,” earlier notes said Mile Marker 6, which would be just downvalley from the Colorado Mountain College turnoff.

One report said a large boulder was in the eastbound, or upvalley, lanes, with a smaller boulder on the other side.