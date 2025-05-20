PHOTOS: 25th annual Rifle Rendezvous finishes once more
The Rifle Rendezvous happened this past weekend, with lots of fun, vendors and yummy food to eat, with lots of cars to show in the front, prizes to win and rides to ride in the carnival.
