PHOTOS: 25th annual Rifle Rendezvous finishes once more

The Rifle Rendezvous happened this past weekend, with lots of fun, vendors and yummy food to eat, with lots of cars to show in the front, prizes to win and rides to ride in the carnival.

The American Legion Auxiliary had a booth set up at the Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday, upholding their mission to help veterans and hold services and events for them. rifle ren fixed 1

Kaden Sheets from Columbine Ford in Rifle shows off a luxurious car with a soft interior at the car show during Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

Whiskey Stomp was getting set up outside at the car show during the Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday, avoiding the rain that was looming over the western horizon. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

Shiny cars, like this one, were on display during the car show at the Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday, and this one had some lore near the front and a photo of itself back in the day. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

An old gal enjoys the weather outside in the parking lot of the Garfield County Fairgrounds during the Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

Who’s this? You can see the back of this car’s eyes in the chrome behind them, at the Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

The tilt-a-whirl was here for all ages, spinning until you might vomit, but luckily, no one came away afterwards looking to shout groceries at the Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

Bethany Makin was one of the many vendors set up during Rifle Rendezvous, with Bethany’s Pink Zebra Sprinkle Shack, where she sells oils, wax, room freshener and more, all smelling like candy. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

Flowers and vegetable bearing plants were on display at the Rifle Rendezvous on Saturday, along with some herbs you can grow in your own home. Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

