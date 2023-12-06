YOUR AD HERE »

Hometown Holidays event summons dazzling characters, lights and smiles

Staff Report
  

People watch fireworks during Rifle's Hometown Holidays event on Saturday.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy

Rifle’s annual Hometown Holidays was a booming success on Saturday. With the delightful parade filled with elves, the Grinch and stacks of pizza boxes, the illuminative procession induced a night of smiles and laughs.

Oh yeah, let’s not forget the fireworks. The combustibles boomed over Rifle to cap off a perfect evening.

The Grinch waves to folks during Rifle’s Hometown Holidays event on Saturday.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
People smile while on a parade float during Hometown Holidays in Rifle on Saturday.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
An elf waves to people during Rifle’s Hometown Holidays event on Saturday.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
A To B Movers shows off its holiday pride in Rifle on Saturday.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
Two people drive mowers during Hometown Holidays in Rifle on Saturday.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy
A stack of Domino’s pizza boxes tower above a parade float during Hometown Holidays in Rifle on Saturday.
Theresa Hamilton/Courtesy

