Hometown Holidays event summons dazzling characters, lights and smiles
Rifle’s annual Hometown Holidays was a booming success on Saturday. With the delightful parade filled with elves, the Grinch and stacks of pizza boxes, the illuminative procession induced a night of smiles and laughs.
Oh yeah, let’s not forget the fireworks. The combustibles boomed over Rifle to cap off a perfect evening.
