PHOTOS: Ash falls, but community gathers

Katherine Tomanek

The foam cannon was out and ready to cool down children who attended Rifle's second Third Thursday on Third Street - it also makes wondrous hats and beards.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

A wildfire that broke out Thursday in the brush along Interstate 70 between Rulison and Parachute sent ash drifting into Rifle and Silt by that evening.

Despite the slow, somber rain of gray cinders, Rifle’s Third Thursday on Third Street event carried on as planned.

Community members came out to enjoy the festivities, support one another and hold space for hope—even as smoke loomed in the distance.

The Tyler Rust Band was in the intersection on Third Street and Railroad Avenue this time for Rifle’s second Third Thursday on Third Street, playing to a crowd that steadily grew through the evening.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Free face-painting was available this time at Rifle’s second Third Thursday on Third event, with a large red fan to hide the art being painted on children’s faces so it could be a great surprise to know what they’d turned into, from butterflies to dragons.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Donna Trujillo mans the Journey Home Animal Care Center booth at Rifle’s second Third Thursday on Third, with father and son duo, Tater Tot in the red harness and TJ (Tot Junior) in the blue.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Jason and Kami Higens play corn hole together at Rifle’s second Third Thursday on Third Street, with Jason making a direct shot with his last bag.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Rifle city councilor Michael Clancy and his son, Branch, sit in camping chairs watching the Tyler Rust Band in the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Third Street during the second Third Thursday on Third. Branch talked about his love for reading after finishing an ice cream.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Dan’O McCue at his vendor booth with his works of functional art at Rifle’s second Third Thursday on Third, holding his trumpet-esque piece.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Kearstin Pierce offers up a chain for a bracelet for a young patron at her booth, Ten Cent Designs, which she manages with Hannah Luttrell, making custom charm bracelets and necklaces, during Rifle’s second Third Thursday on Third.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent
Kimmie and Ray Van Der Veer at their boot, Monkey Spur Arts at Rifle’s second Third Thursday on Third, where Ray takes photos and Kimmie makes resin art and painted glasses.
Katherine Tomanek/Post Independent

