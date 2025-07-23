PHOTOS: Ash falls, but community gathers
A wildfire that broke out Thursday in the brush along Interstate 70 between Rulison and Parachute sent ash drifting into Rifle and Silt by that evening.
Despite the slow, somber rain of gray cinders, Rifle’s Third Thursday on Third Street event carried on as planned.
Community members came out to enjoy the festivities, support one another and hold space for hope—even as smoke loomed in the distance.
Old Snowmass’ U.S. Congressional candidate discusses running points
Alex Kelloff is not your typical congressional candidate. A fourth generation Coloradan, Kelloff split time growing up between his mother’s roots in the Roaring Fork Valley and Grand Junction, his father’s in the San Luis Valley, and Northern Virginia, where he went to school. He currently resides in Old Snowmass.
